Peaky Blinders set to return 'with a bang' – and we're already obsessed

Ring the alarm, by order of the Peaky Blinders! The much-loved historical drama, which ran for six seasons after debuting in 2013, has officially announced not one but two new series. Returning "with a bang" to the BBC and Netflix, the revival will follow a new generation of Shelbys – and we're already obsessed. Written by Steven Knight – whose latest hit, House of Guinness, is still storming the Netflix charts – and creatives behind House of Guinness and Grantchester, the announcement comes hot on the heels of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, which continues Tommy Shelby’s story on the big screen.

© BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby

What is the new Peaky Blinders about?

Set in Britain in 1953, the show picks up just as the first-ever season did – in the aftermath of a World War – promising: "A new era, a new generation, a new story. A new series. With the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

The official synopsis reads: "After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Who stars in the new series?

While the original show was led by the brilliant Cillian Murphy – alongside Annabelle Wallis, Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, Ian Peck and Packy Lee – the new cast has yet to be announced.

WATCH: Have you watched Peaky Blinders?

What have the crew said?

The mastermind behind the franchise, Steven Knight, said: "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

The new show promises a new generation

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC's most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again and I can't wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There's plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!"

Series one to six of Peaky Blinders are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.