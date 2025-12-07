Strictly bids farewell to 'best male celebrity we've ever had' ahead of semi-final

The competition is heating up as Strictly Come Dancing reaches its final weeks and, with another Sunday results show, comes another sad departure. During Musicals Week, it was the end of the road for Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones, who became the ninth couple to leave the competition.

The pair faced West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off, meaning both couples had to take to the dancefloor once again to repeat their performances.

Amber and Nikita performed their Charleston to 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat' from Guys and Dolls, while Lewis and Katya reprised their Salsa to 'Dance at the Gym' from West Side Story.

The judges' verdicts

After both couples danced again, the judges delivered their verdicts – and the vote was unanimous in favour of Amber and Nikita. Head Judge Shirley Ballas chose to save them, as did Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood. With the deciding vote this week, Motsi Mabuse also opted for Amber and Nikita, securing their place as the fourth couple in the semi-final.

As someone who follows Strictly closely every week, I think many viewers will be surprised by this result. Lewis had been tipped as a likely finalist – if not the winner – despite lingering debate over whether his acting background gave him a head start. It's a reminder of just how unpredictable the competition can be – and how any one could still be in with a chance of securing that Glitterball.

What did Lewis Cope say about leaving Strictly?

Reflecting on his Strictly journey, Lewis told co-host Tess Daly: "It's been more than I could have ever wished for. If someone would have said that I'd have done 11 weeks on the show at the beginning, I'd have been over the moon and snap their hand off.

"So, thank you to the full show, to everyone for having a space where people can be themselves, grow, learn, express themselves. It's been incredible and a memory that I'll have for the rest of my life, and [to Katya] I think it's all down to you. You've literally given me absolutely everything I could wish for as a friend, as a teacher, and yeah, I couldn't imagine it with anybody else. So, thank you very much."

The best male celebrity to be on Strictly

Katya then paid tribute to Lewis, saying: "I think you have created so many moments for Strictly Come Dancing that will be in the history books and you will be remembered as one of, if not, the best male celebrity we've ever had on the show, but also you will be remembered for being an incredible person you are.

"Kind and genuine people still exist – what a gentleman you are, so humble and so kind. And I'm so glad that we had a chance to see you and showcase your talent and what a beautiful person you are to the world. Thank you."

Strictly brings people together

Reflecting on the support he's received while being on the show, Lewis said: "It's everything, isn't it? I mean, what is life without people? And this show, I've seen how it's brought people together, not just in my family, but it seems to lift people up. And it's definitely brought my family, four generations, together every Saturday night – my Nana Dot sitting there smiling all the time.

"You know, young boys who thought that dancing wasn't accessible for them or whatever. They started dancing now and have sent us videos. And you know, if you can change one person's life like that, then that's enough."

What else happened on Strictly's results show?

Sunday's showstopping results show featured an electric group dance to Cell Block Tango from Chicago – a personal favourite of mine after following the show every week – as well as a performance from the Olivier Award-winning musical Titanique, which is a musical parody of the infamous movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The remaining four couples are through to next weekend's semi-final, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday and 7:45pm on Sunday. Each couple will perform two new routines, while Kylie Minogue will perform with the Strictly Professionals and there'll be further music from Five singing a medley of their biggest hits.

Both of this weekend's episodes are available to stream now via BBC iPlayer.