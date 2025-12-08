Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Viewers 'hooked' on brilliant 5-part drama The War Between the Land and the Sea after long-awaited release
Subscribe
Viewers 'hooked' on brilliant 5-part drama The War Between the Land and the Sea after long-awaited release

Viewers 'hooked' on brilliant 5-part drama after long-awaited release

The Doctor Who spin-off from Russell T Davies, The War Between the Land and the Sea, made its highly anticipated debut with its first two episodes on Sunday night

blonde woman on phone© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The BBC's hotly anticipated drama, The War Between the Land and the Sea, arrived on our screens on Sunday, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on the Doctor Who spin-off on social media. 

The five-parter is created by Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who penned the series with Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe, and follows what happens when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, triggering an international crisis. 

It's safe to say viewers are in safe hands with this one. Not only does the series come from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T Davies, but also on board are executive producers Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter from Bad Wolf, which is behind a number of high-quality, acclaimed productions such as His Dark Materials and Industry.

As someone who grew up watching Doctor Who, I'm intrigued to see whether the show can hold its own without the presence of the Time Lord. Bring on the remaining episodes!

WATCH: The trailer for The War Between the Land and the Sea

Keep reading to find out more about the series, including what viewers and critics have said. 

man and creature standing opposite one another© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The series premiered with its first two episodes

What is The War Between the Land and the Sea about?

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. 

The story centres around Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life is turned upside down when an ancient species rises from the sea. The synopsis continues: "He becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames.

"And UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction."

man standing behind podium in court© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Alistair Heap

Viewers hailed the series as gripping

What have viewers said about the show?

Following the two-episode premiere episode, which aired on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday night, viewers praised the show on social media.

One person penned: "#TheWarBetweenLandAndSea has me HOOKED!! Brilliant TV!!" while another added: "This was BRILLIANT. I wouldn't say I'm into sci if - but I was gripped."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "I'm definitely invested, it feels like I've been waiting on this show, I feel like this is going to be good," while another simply described the drama as "gripping". 

three people standing in room© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

The drama has received a mixed response from critics

What have critics said about the series?

The series has received mixed reviews from critics, with The Guardian awarding three out of five stars in its review, which remarked on the "dodgy character names, zero subtlety" and "dubious approach to female roles", adding that it "feels like a wasted opportunity to make genuinely great TV". 

Elsewhere, The Independent handed out two stars and said the series "is bland without the Time Lord", while The Times awarded four stars and hailed the series as "great fun". 

man and creature standing opposite one another© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

There are five episodes in the series

How to watch The War Between the Land and the Sea

The first two episodes of The War Between the Land and the Sea are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes three and four will air on Sunday 14 December 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while episode five arrives on Sunday 21 December. 

The series will premiere on Disney+ around the world in early 2026.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More