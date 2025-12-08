Viewers 'hooked' on brilliant 5-part drama after long-awaited release

The BBC's hotly anticipated drama, The War Between the Land and the Sea, arrived on our screens on Sunday, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on the Doctor Who spin-off on social media.

The five-parter is created by Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who penned the series with Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe, and follows what happens when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, triggering an international crisis.

It's safe to say viewers are in safe hands with this one. Not only does the series come from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T Davies, but also on board are executive producers Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter from Bad Wolf, which is behind a number of high-quality, acclaimed productions such as His Dark Materials and Industry.

As someone who grew up watching Doctor Who, I'm intrigued to see whether the show can hold its own without the presence of the Time Lord. Bring on the remaining episodes!

© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon The series premiered with its first two episodes What is The War Between the Land and the Sea about? When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. The story centres around Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life is turned upside down when an ancient species rises from the sea. The synopsis continues: "He becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. "And UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction."

© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Alistair Heap Viewers hailed the series as gripping What have viewers said about the show? Following the two-episode premiere episode, which aired on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday night, viewers praised the show on social media. One person penned: "#TheWarBetweenLandAndSea has me HOOKED!! Brilliant TV!!" while another added: "This was BRILLIANT. I wouldn't say I'm into sci if - but I was gripped." Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "I'm definitely invested, it feels like I've been waiting on this show, I feel like this is going to be good," while another simply described the drama as "gripping".

© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore The drama has received a mixed response from critics What have critics said about the series? The series has received mixed reviews from critics, with The Guardian awarding three out of five stars in its review, which remarked on the "dodgy character names, zero subtlety" and "dubious approach to female roles", adding that it "feels like a wasted opportunity to make genuinely great TV". Elsewhere, The Independent handed out two stars and said the series "is bland without the Time Lord", while The Times awarded four stars and hailed the series as "great fun".