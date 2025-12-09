Netflix viewers hail 'unforgettable' new road trip drama as a 'masterpiece'

Netflix's new star-studded drama, Jay Kelly, made its global debut on the platform this month and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the film.

The film, which was initially released in cinemas, stars George Clooney as an ageing, narcissistic movie star who embarks on a "whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe" with his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler).

Jay Kelly is definitely on my watchlist for this weekend. The film comes from Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach, whose impressive list of credits prove that he's well-versed in writing and directing both heartbreaking drama (Marriage Story) and character-driven comedy (Barbie). Plus, he's teamed up with actress and writer Emily Mortimer, who's known for her critically acclaimed series, The Pursuit of Love. And do I even have to mention the stellar cast?

Keep reading to find out more, including what viewers and critics have said about the film.

WATCH: The trailer for Jay Kelly

© Peter Mountain/Netflix George Clooney plays a famous movie star What is Jay Kelly about? The story follows famous movie star Jay Kelly and his devoted manager Ron as they travel through Europe together. The synopsis continues: "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind."

© Courtesy of Netflix The series boasts a seriously stacked cast Who stars in Jay Kelly? Prepare to be blown away by the sheer number of A-listers in Jay Kelly. Joining George Clooney (Up in the Air, Ocean's Eleven trilogy) and Adam Sandler (The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy) are Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Little Women), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, The Morning Show), Riley Keough (Zola, Daisy Jones & the Six), Jim Broadbent (Gangs of New York, Paddington) and Eve Hewson (The Perfect Couple, Bad Sisters), to name a few. Other cast members include Grace Edwards (Asteroid City, Call Jane), Stacy Keach (Nebraska, The Bourne Legacy), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring, Angels in America), Greta Gerwig (White Noise, Frances Ha), Alba Rohrwacher (Maria, La Chimera), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me, The Great Gatsby), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes, House of Guinness), Charlie Rowe (Never Let Me Go) and Lenny Henry (Missing You, Three Little Birds).

© Peter Mountain/Netflix Viewers praised the film as "unforgettable" What have viewers said about the film? Viewers have praised the film as "poignant" and "unforgettable" in online reviews. One person penned on X: "Jay Kelly was one hell of a good piece of cinema. George Clooney was spot on. The pacing was so spot on. The ending was a tearjerker, what a great movie. Adam Sandler gave a highlight performance. Just fantastic all around. Watch this movie," while another added: "Jay Kelly is a stunning, quietly devastating drama about fame and its cost — Clooney vulnerable, Sandler raw, both brilliant." A third person penned: "Stunningly poignant. A great movie with many tour de force acting. For me, really a superb and unforgettable movie," while another described the film as a "masterpiece".

© Courtesy of Netflix The film received mostly positive reviews What have critics said about the film? The movie has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics. The Independent awarded four stars in its review, which commented on the "very cleverly crafted screenplay" which "balances the in-jokes with perceptive observations about status anxiety, the vapidity of celebrity culture, and the fragility of family ties", while The Times handed out five stars and hailed the film as a "masterpiece" that "will reduce you to tears". Meanwhile, The Guardian gave the film just one star, describing it as "a wildly sentimental and self-indulgent piece of cine-narcissism".

Jay Kelly is available to watch on Netflix now.