Netflix's 'most underrated' thriller is back with an explosive first look

Ring the alarm! Netflix's hit FBI series The Night Agent is back for season three – and by the look of the teaser trailer, it's set to be explosive. Starring Gabriel Basso, the high-stakes action thriller (which boasts an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) follows on from the last season and sees Night Agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) tasked with tracking down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss.

Netflix viewers will no doubt be thrilled to see the return of this smash-hit show, which is the streamer's ninth most-watched series – amounting to a whopping 98 million views and 803 million minutes watched.

While fans may be disappointed that Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) won't be making an appearance, they can rest easy knowing that a stellar cast of faces like Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez and David Lyons are joining the action.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new season, including that all-important release date…

© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX Gabriel Basso leads as Peter What happens in The Night Agent season 3 trailer? The teaser shows Peter walking into a football stadium, eyeing up his target and taking a seat beside a man, played by Suraj Sharma. "Listen, there are people looking for you. Do exactly what I tell you to do, and we'll get out of here safely. Deal?" he demands.

© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland and Albert Jones as Deputy Director Aiden Mosley A high-speed car chase follows, with multiple armed bikers pursuing the pair as they race through the streets. Then a quick-fire montage kicks off: the famous Night Agent phone ringing, Peter forcing his way into a burning room, running through a stadium and grabbing someone out the back of a moving truck. "I'm a night agent," he says with conviction, as the screen fades out and the phone rings again.

© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX David Lyons plays Adam What are Netflix viewers saying about the new teaser? Fans of the show were quick to take to social media to share their excitement for the new teaser. "One of Netflix's most underrated thrillers. Glad to see it back," said one viewer, while another wrote: "Peter Sutherland RETURNING?? February 19 is about to be pure chaos."

© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX Stephen Moyer as The Father Meanwhile, another penned: "Sutherland's back and we're ready for every heart-racing moment," while a fourth added: "Peter Sutherland is back, brace yourself for another season of non-stop suspense!"



© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX Genesis Rodriguez plays Isabel What is The Night Agent season 3 about? While the official synopsis is yet to be released, the show's creator and showrunner, Shawn Ryan, told Netflix's Tudum that the new season will take fans on "an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride across Istanbul, Mexico City, Washington, New York, and the Dominican Republic".

© CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS/NETFLIX Amanda Warren is Catherine Weaver He continued: "Peter grapples with a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the White House, a dogged reporter with a hot tip and a murky past, a murder suspect trying to clear his name, a mysterious father and son leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, old friends in danger, a collection of familiar and new foes, and a new partner who could be his salvation – or his doom."

The Night Agent returns to Netflix for season three on 19 February 2026.