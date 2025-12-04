Meet the star-studded cast of Netflix's The Abandons – Gillian Anderson, Lena Headey and more

Netflix's anticipated Western drama, The Abandons, has finally arrived, with an all-star cast bringing plenty of high-tension drama and gun-toting violence to our screens – and we're here for it!

Set in the Washington Territory in 1854, the story follows Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey) and Constance Van Ness (Gillian Anderson), the matriarchs of two very different families who lock horns in a bitter feud over land and legacy.

There's no doubt that Western dramas have surged in popularity since the release of Westworld, the 2016 dystopian science fiction series, and Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit Yellowstone in 2018, both of which revived and modernised the genre. The Abandons also subverts the traditionally male-dominated genre by having two iron-willed matriarchs at the helm of each family. For viewers looking for their next Western drama fix, The Abandons could just fill the gap.

But before you get binge-watching, find out all you need to know about the main cast, including where you've seen them before and who they play in the series.

© Netflix Lena Headey is best known for her role in Game of Thrones Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan Lena Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in the hit fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, for which she earned five Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination.Viewers will also recognise the actress for her roles in 300 and The Remains of the Day. In The Abandons, Lena plays fierce matriarch Fiona Nolan, who refuses to let the powerful Van Ness family drive them from the cattle ranch she built in silver-rich Jasper Hollow, according to Tudum.

© Netflix Gillian Anderson plays Constance Van Ness Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness Gillian Anderson portrays Constance Van Ness, the strong-willed matriarch who will stop at nothing to grow her mining fortune. The 57-year-old actress gained international fame as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the series The X-Files, and since then, has built an impressive CV of film and TV credits, including The Crown, Sex Education, The Fall and The Salt Path.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Nick plays Elias in the drama Nick Robinson as Elias Teller Nick Robinson plays Fiona's adopted son, Elias, who starts to chafe against his mother's controlling ways. Viewers will recognise Nick for his roles in Love, Simon, A Teacher and Jurassic World. He landed his first TV role in the comedy, Melissa & Joey.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Diana Silvers plays Dahlia Teller Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller Diana Silvers, who is perhaps best known for playing Erin Naird in the comedy series Space Force, portrays Fiona's adopted daughter, Dahlia, who isn't afraid to go up against the more powerful Van Ness clan. The 28-year-old's film credits include Booksmart and Lonely Planet.

© Courtesy of Netflix Lamar Johnson plays Albert Mason Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason Lamar Johnson takes on the role of Albert Mason, who is described as the "cool-headed backbone" of the Van Ness family. The actor's most notable roles include West in the dance drama The Next Step, Henry Burrell in The Last of Us and Seven Carter in the drama film The Hate U Give.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Natalia Del Riego plays Lilla Belle in the show Natalia Del Riego as Lilla Belle Natalia Del Riego plays another of Fiona's adopted children, Lilla Belle, who is fiercely loyal to her family. The 24-year-old's previous acting credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, Promised Land and Hail Mary.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix The actor is known for his roles in MacGyver and Marvel's X-Men prequel films Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness Lucas Till, known for playing Havok in Marvel's X-Men prequel films and the title role in the CBS action crime drama series MacGyver, plays the younger Van Ness son and chosen heir to the family business.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Aisling Franciosi is known for her roles in Clique, Speak No Evil and Twinless Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness Aisling Franciosi stars as Trish Van Ness, who is alienated from her family and drawn to fellow outsider, Elias, from the rival clan. Viewers will recognise Aisling for her roles in Clique, Speak No Evil and Twinless.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix The series boasts a cast of familiar faces Other cast members The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Toby Hemingway (The Crossing, Sun Gazer) as Willem Van Ness, Michiel Huisman (Echo 3, Game of Thrones) as Roache, Michael Greyeyes (Blood Quantum, Wild Indian) as Jack Cree and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Miles Alderton. Other cast members include Brían F. O'Byrne (The Bastard Executioner) as Walter Paxton, Clayton Cardenas (Mayans M.C.) as Quentin Serra, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Three Pines) as Oma Serra, Haig Sutherland (Lucky Hank) as Pastor Collier, Jack Doolan (The Boys) as Leslie Moran, Jonathan Koensgen (Reacher) as Joseph Langley and Katelyn Wells (Ginny & Georgia) as Samara Alderton.

All seven episodes of The Abandons are available to stream on Netflix now.