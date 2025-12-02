Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 gripping sci-fi shows you should watch if you loved Stranger Things
If you’re already counting down the days to season five’s second volume, here are some similar shows that’ll feel like being back in Hawkins

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Natalia Dyer, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX Â© 2025© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Â© 2025
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Did anyone else swear they were going to ration each of the four episodes of Stranger Things 5’s first volume, only to end up watching them in one sitting? If you’re in a similar boat and can’t fathom waiting until Christmas Day to find out what happens next, then we’ve got some similar recommendations to help fill the void until then. From the riveting Amazon Prime show dubbed an “all-girl Stranger Things” to Netflix’s criminally underrated mystery gems, we’re taking a look at all our favourite shows that you need to binge while you’re waiting for part two.

the oa jason© Photo: Netflix

Jason Isaacs also stars in this suspenseful sci-fi gem

The OA

I’m just pre-warning you that this two-season show does end on a cliffhanger, but it’s packed with supernatural elements and alternate dimensions that feel very Stranger Things-esque. The show follows a missing blind woman who mysteriously returns to her hometown after seven years with her sight restored and mysterious abilities, recruiting a team of locals to help her uncover the truth about her disappearance and save others like her.

Doctor Who ,The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson),BBC STUDIOS 2023,James Pardon© BBC/James Pardon

Ncuti Gatwa plays the latest Doctor

Doctor Who

You certainly won’t run out of episodes to watch before Christmas if you want to give this long-running sci-fi gem a go. While you can’t go wrong with any season, I recommend starting with the 2005 revival if you want a balance between supernatural fun and genuine spookiness (does anyone else think the Weeping Angels are scarier than Vecna?).

Lockwood & Co. season one was popular among fans© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

The show stars Bridgerton alum Ruby Stokes

Lockwood & Co

I’ve previously raved about this show, and although it’s more a dystopian horror than sci-fi, its period elements and tense atmosphere – not to mention a gang of kids tackling all the horrors – feel very reminiscent of Stranger Things. The show follows a trio of teen ghost-hunters in a haunted version of modern London, and although it was cancelled after one season, there’s five books that are just as good.

umbrella academy s3© Photo: Netflix

There are four seasons of this stylish sci-fi for you to binge

The Umbrella Academy

This hit Netflix series follows a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with extraordinary abilities who reunite after their father’s death, only to discover an impending apocalypse and a tangle of secrets that force them to work together – reluctantly – to save the world. With its blend of super-powered misfits and retro goodness, it’s a perfect fit for the Stranger Things obsessed.

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 20: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese and Quirin Berg attend the premiere of the first German Netflix series 'Dark' at Zoo Palast on November 20, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty Images for Netflix

Baran bo Odar (left) knows how to make a seriously scary sci-fi series

Dark

Labelled a “masterpiece” by the cinema fans of Reddit, this mind-bending German thriller kicks off with the disappearance of two children in a small town – and as we’ve learned from Will Byers, that’s only the beginning of what’s lurking beneath the surface. The show was the first German original series Netflix made, and its creators are also behind 1899, which is just as eerie.

Actresses Fina Strazza, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky and Camryn Jones attend the fan screening of Amazon Prime Video's "Paper Girls" at the Manchester Grand Hyatt at the 2022 Comic-Con International on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

The series has been dubbed an "all-girl Stranger Things" by fans

Paper Girls

While it makes sense to call this one an “all-girl Stranger Things”, as it follows a quarter of tweens in the ‘80s who end up reckoning with the supernatural, it’s also a thrilling show in its own right that feels incredibly fresh. Although Prime cancelled this gem after one season, it’s worth watching for a fun time-twisting mystery full of excellent pacing and heartfelt character arcs.

The X-Files © TM and Â© Fox

Stranger Things' creators were big fans of this show

The X-Files

Quite literally the blueprint for modern sci-fi, you seriously need to give this legendary show a watch if you haven’t already – or a rewatch if you have. Stranger Things’ creators, the Duffer Brothers, were big fans of this series, and fans have pointed out similarities between the two, from the dynamic chemistry between Mulder and Scully to endless monsters and government conspiracies.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: TWIN PEAKS - Episode Three - Season One - 4/26/1990, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLaughlin, right) at former homecoming queen Laura Palmer's funeral with a lineup of mourners/suspects, from left: Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick), Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton), Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) and Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie)., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Twin Peaks is the original "small town with supernatural secrets" show

Twin Peaks

A cult classic that wrote the rulebook for the “small American town with big secrets” genre, Twin Peaks begins with the murder of high schooler Laura Palmer but quickly spirals into something far more surreal. It delivers the same unsettling, otherworldly vibe of Stranger Things, and has inspired legions of sci-fi shows, so why not give this addictive classic a go?

Briana Cuoco in Dead Boy Detectives © Netflix

The show is set in the same universe as The Sandman

Dead Boy Detectives

This is the first of my final two one-and-done Netflix series (sorry in advance), but this one is just too fun to not mention. Following two ghostly teens who run a supernatural detective agency, it leans more towards the supernatural – set in the same universe as The Sandman – but its period embellishments and quirky undertones are very Stranger Things adjacent.

the midnight club© Photo: Netflix

Horror expert Mike Flanagan created this thrilling show

The Midnight Club

Another bingeworthy horror from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, this chilling series follows a group of terminally ill teens who live together in a hospice and tell each other spooky tales every night. The friendships and eerie secrets that begin to unravel make this a must-watch for Stranger Things fans, and although the show was cancelled after one season, the creator uploaded a post to Tumblr outlining what would’ve happened in season two.

