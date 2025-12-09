'Sinister' Prime show based on best-selling book series with Hollywood star is riveting watch

With the cold nights rolling in, sometimes there's nothing better than curling up on the sofa and binge-watching a crime thriller, and Amazon Prime has the perfect show to try.

Based on the best-selling Inspector Gamache series, by Louise Penny, Three Pines follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, played by Hollywood star Alfred Molina, as he investigates several murders in the town of Three Pines. The book series has 19 entries, with three of them being adapted during the eight-part series.

The series follows the events of the second, third and fourth books in the series, known as A Fatal Grace, The Cruellest Month and A Rule Against Murder respectively. However, the eight-part series also follows Chief Inspector Armand Ganache investigating the disappearance of a young women, in a storyline that didn't take place in the original book series.

Despite some of its heavier plotlines, thanks to its idyllic rural setting, the show does enter into the cosy crime genre, making it perfect for fans of shows like Vera or Murder Before Evensong. And with the show first airing back in December 2022, now is the perfect time to sit down and watch.

Critical and fan response

Three Pines generated a mostly positive response when it aired, with Chase Hutchinson giving it a B rating in Collider and writing: "It is in its more melancholic and macabre moments that Three Pines stumbles upon something more sinister that elevates it a bit beyond a standard mystery tale."

Michael Hogan in The Daily Telegraph gave it a three-star rating as he mused: "Three Pines isn't the most original creation. You might experience a shiver of déjà vu at times – this idyllic but crime-plagued community is like Midsomer Murders during a cold snap. The attempt to highlight how the indigenous population gets ignored by mainstream society is well-meaning but the series itself risks doing the same by relegating them to a subplot."

© Amazon Studios Critical response was mixed to the series

However, writing in Comic Book Resources, Florencia Aberastury noted that it was "perfect for Agatha Christie fans" and noted: "Three Pines could've been a great mystery series with one more season to polish the minor details that were keeping it from being critically acclaimed. Still, the show got enough positive reviews and viewers to deserve a second season, even if it ultimately didn't happen."

Fans enjoyed the series, as one said: "For the people with Amazon Prime, go watch Three Pines! Yesterday I watched almost all the episodes in one sitting," while a second added: "Amazon Prime did a series Three Pines based on Louise Penny books. It was fantastic. They cancelled it."

© Laurent Guerin The cosy crime drama was a hit with fans

A third commented: "Finally finished Three Pines on Prime. Molina is great and I loved the actress who played Lacoste. The guy who plays Jean Guy is great too, too bad the show won't get a second season, especially with how it ended."

Despite a positive response from fans, the show was cancelled after just one season after negotiations between the production companies and Prime "broke down".

© Amazon Studios The series features an eclectic cast

Showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo wrote: "Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about Three Pines. I know there's a lot of disappointment that the show won't be returning and I'm sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans. I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

Who stars in Three Pines?

Leading the cast as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is Olivier and Tony Award-nominated stage actor Alfred Molina. The 72-year-old actor is also known for his role as Doctor Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 2, as well as appearing in the likes of The Water Man, Frozen 2 and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

© Amazon Studios The series is led by Alfred Molina

The series also stars Rossif Sutherland (The Handmaid's Tale), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Sweet Angel Baby), Tantoo Cardinal (Outlander), Clare Coulter (The Worst Witch), Sarah Booth (The Scarehouse), Anna Tierney (Deceit) and Roberta Battaglia (America's Got Talent).

Featuring in recurring roles are the likes of Julian Bailey (NCIS), Patricia Summersett (Hyrule Warriors), Georgina Lightning (The West Wing), Crystle Lightning (The Good Doctor), Anna Lambe (North of North), Mylène Dinh-Robic (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Laurence Leboeuf (Transplant).