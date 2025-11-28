The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will love new drama about 'impossible love triangle' based on bestseller

If, like me, you've still not recovered from the emotional rollercoaster that was the season three finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and have been endlessly searching for your next love triangle drama to fill the TSITP-shaped hole in your viewing schedule, then look no further.

Prime Video's new young adult drama film, Tell Me Softly, is billed as "a story of an impossible love triangle" and it sounds like it could just be your next obsession.

What is Tell Me Softly about?

The Spanish film is based on the Tell Me book series by New York Times bestselling author Mercedes Ron, who created the Culpables trilogy, which was adapted into the three Prime Video films, My Fault, Your Fault and Our Fault.

Set at the fictional Carsville International School, the story centres around Kamila Hamilton (Alícia Falcó), whose carefully constructed facade is thrown into jeopardy by the return of the basketball-playing Di Bianco brothers Thiago (Fernando Lindez) and Taylor (Diego Vidales).

WATCH: The trailer for Tell Me Softly

The synopsis reads: "Kamila Hamilton had everything under control... or so she thought: it wasn't in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago and Taylor's unconditional protection marked her life forever."

© Amazon MGM Studios Alícia Falcó stars in Tell Me Softly

It continues: "Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami's carefully constructed facade. She's no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really access her. No one except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago's mere presence? What will happen when Taylor starts to look at her differently? Will everything explode into a thousand pieces once again?"

Who stars in Tell Me Softly?

Alicia Falcó leads the cast as Kami (In the Company of Women), alongside Fernando Lindez (Élite) as Thiago and Diego Vidales (Nudes) Taylor.

© Julen Martin Fernando Lindez and Diego Vidales play brothers Thiago and Taylor

They're joined by Celia Freijeiro (Red Queen) as Chiara, Patricia Vico (Operación Marea Negra) as Anne, Andrés Velencoso (Return to Las Sabinas) as Tino, Eve Ryan (Culpa mía) as Cata and Fernando Nagore as Jules.

What have viewers said about the series?

Fans are counting down the days until the film's release, with one person writing: "Can NOT wait!" while another shared their anticipation for another love triangle story, referencing The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Belly, adding: "And here comes another Belly. Can't wait."

© Julen Martin The film comes to Prime Video on December 12

Meet the production team

Tell Me Softly is produced by Spanish production company Vaca Films (Fatum, Sky High) with Borja Pena (Cell 211, The Courier) and Emma Lustres (Retribution, Infiesto) as producers. Meanwhile, Denis Rovira (Punto Nemo) directs and Jaime Vaca (Élite, Cable Girls) writes.

When will Tell Me Softly be released?

Mark your calendars because Tell Me Softly arrives on Prime Video on 12 December.