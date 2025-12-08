This Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig gangster thriller is still being hailed as a 'masterpiece' – 21 years on

Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig are, without a doubt, two of Britain's most iconic actors, especially when it comes to high-stakes action and crime thrillers. While they are now known for roles like Eddie Brock in Venom and James Bond in the 007 franchise, they both starred in a cult gangster classic 21 years ago.

Layer Cake is a 2004 film based on J. J. Connolly's 2000 novel, and charts the criminal underworld of London through the eyes of a drug dealer hoping to pull off one last job before retiring. It features the slick style and dark humour that later defined director Matthew Vaughn's work.

The film marked Vaughn's directorial debut before he went on to make hits like Stardust, Kick-Ass and Kingsman. The cast also went on to major success: Hardy with Legend, Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight Rises and MobLand, while Craig became an international star with Casino Royale, Knives Out and .

Despite its age, the film is still considered a classic today. It currently holds an 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has recently found new fans with its release on Prime Video in the UK. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more about the classic crime thriller…

© Alamy Stock Photo Tom Hardy, Tamar Hassan, Daniel Craig, George Harris and Colm Meaney star What have viewers said about Layer Cake? Since its release on Prime Video, viewers have taken to social media to praise the enduring quality of the movie, with many hailing it as "One of the best British films." One fan wrote: "It's crazy how many top-class and well-known actors are in Layer Cake. Daniel Craig, Michael Gambon, Tom Hardy, Sienna Miller, Ben Wishaw and loads of others who were well-known already or went on to have big careers after the film. Craig's role in this got him the role of Bond."

© Alamy Stock Photo Sienna Miller plays Tammy Another penned: "Still one of my fave films after 21 years – love it," while a third added: "Layer Cake sees Daniel Craig and Ben Winshaw, before 007 and Q, and peak Sienna Miller, (had only seen her in the short-lived Keen Eddie series). Masterful performances by Michal Gambon, Colin Meaney and Tom Hardy."

The movie is now available on Prime Video in the UK What is Layer Cake about? The movie centres around Mr. X (Craig), a successful West End drug dealer who plans to retire and begin a new life – but not before he completes one last job: to negotiate the sale of one million hits of Ecstasy. The synopsis continues: "Unfortunately for Mr. X, the pills were stolen from a Serbian drug lord who'll cut off his head if he sells them. And with a London crime czar (Michael Gambon) promising to retire him permanently if he doesn't, Mr. X may be rightfully concerned about his future. Nothing worth losing his head over."

Who stars in Layer Cake? Daniel Craig (Skyfall, Knives Out) leads the film as Mr. X, while Tom Hardy (MobLand, Peaky Blinders) plays Clarkie.

© Paramount Tom's latest gangster project MobLand is on Paramount+ But that's not all for star-studded talent – Sienna Miller (American Sniper) plays Tammy, while Michael Gambon (Harry Potter) is Eddie and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Black Doves) plays Sidney. Rounding out the cast are Jamie Foreman, Sally Hawkins, Colm Meaney, Kenneth Cranham, George Harris and Dexter Fletcher.

Layer Cake is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK and Netflix in the US.