'Unforgettable' mystery thriller with 91% Rotten Tomatoes score is storming the charts

Prime Video viewers have been tuning into mystery thriller She Rides Shotgun, which has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and is currently storming the charts as the top-watched movie on the streamer.

Starring Taron Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger, the film follows Nate, a man recently released from prison who reunites with his estranged daughter Polly. When Polly is put in danger, Nate is forced to risk everything to keep her safe.

Taron Egerton is without a doubt one of the most versatile actors in the business, known for his stellar performances in things like Black Bird, Kingsman, Rocketman and Smoke. Not only does he star in this survival thriller, but he also produces it and has described the project as something he is "incredibly proud of".

The chemistry with his on-screen daughter is just as special in real life (his Instagram is full of behind-the-scenes snaps of them), and is one of the many reasons to tune into this film. If you are a fan of other father–daughter-driven survival thrillers like Taken, Light of My Life and Crawl, this one should be your next must-watch.

WATCH: She Rides Shotgun trailer

What to expect from She Rides Shotgun

Dubbed a "gritty, explosive action-thriller", the film stars Taron Egerton as recently released ex-con Nate. The synopsis continues: "Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs.

"Shy, precocious and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate's dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests.

© Courtesy of Lionsgate Taron Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger both star

"With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive – and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength and redemption."

Who stars in She Rides Shotgun?

Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Black Bird) and Ana Sophia Heger (Life in Pieces) lead the movie as father-daughter duo Nate and Polly.

They're joined by Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme), John Carroll Lynch (Ballard), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Rob Yang (The Menu) and Keith Jardine (Jade). Rounding out the cast are Jamie Bernadette, Goldie Tom, Kiko Sanchez, Loren Anthony, Travis Hammer, Rebecca Hill Casey, Conrad R. Padilla and Edgar Damatian.

She Rides Shotgun Rotten Tomatoes score

The film proved a hit with critics and viewers alike, achieving an impressive 91% audience score and 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In its review, Variety wrote: "Director Nick Rowland hotwires a familiar scenario and puts pedal to the metal in a gripping thriller with as much heart and soul as sound and fury," while Screen Zealots penned: "A gritty, gut-punch of a thriller anchored by two unforgettable performances."

Meanwhile, Vulture added: "The whole story turns on how this scared young girl becomes a tough, tragic redeemer through this wild, unlikely journey. Her fear, her joy, her rage and, finally, her anguish make She Rides Shotgun unforgettable."

She Rides Shotgun is available to watch on Prime Video.