Hellboy star Ron Perlman, 75, and wife Allison Dunbar, 52, steal the show in rare red carpet appearance

Ron Perlman and his wife Allison Dunbar made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout, effortlessly commanding attention as they posed together.

In the photos, Ron, 75, looked suave in a charcoal suit paired with a dark button-down shirt, wearing tinted glasses tucked into the neckline and finishing the look with black dress shoes.

His silver hair and neatly groomed beard added to his distinguished presence. At his side, Allison Dunbar, 52, exuded glamour in a form-fitting, long-sleeved chocolate-brown gown that highlighted her figure.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman attend the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2

She wore her blonde hair in soft waves and accessorized with statement earrings, adding a touch of shimmer to the earthy-toned ensemble.

The couple looked relaxed and affectionate, with Alison wrapping an arm around Ron’s waist as they smiled for cameras. Their coordinated yet contrasting outfits made them stand out on the carpet, presenting a united front while showcasing their individual styles.

© WireImage Allison is 17 years younger than Ron

The rare public outing delighted fans, who were quick to praise the pair’s chemistry and red-carpet elegance as they supported the hit Prime Video series.

Ron has spoken previously about how they became a couple. "We kind of started living together, and then there was a pandemic about a month later," Ron told People.

© Getty Images Ron met Allison on set in 2019

"So we found out really quick whether we were going to make it or not, as did most relationships. You're locked down together 24/7 and you're seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pajamas."

"We moved out to Pasadena right when the pandemic hit and we were kind of like, 'Is this going to be really lame if we just launched into suburban life?'"

"But we love it. It's turned out to be such a good move," he added.

© GC Images Opal and Ron in 2018

Ron separated from his previous wife of 38 years Opal Stone in 2019 and was spotted kissing Alison just a few days later.

The couple met on the set of StartUp in 2019 and married in 2022 during a romantic Italian getaway, which Alison shared on Instagram captioning the post: ""pulling a Kravis before it was a thing."

Fans quickly congratulated the couple saying: "Congratulations" and "Wow". Ron shares two children Blake and Brandon with his first wife Opal who he married on Valentines Day in 1981.