Hollywood idols Clara Bow and Rex Bells’ legendary relationship in photos

After becoming one of the biggest actresses of the 1920s, silent film star and iconic flapper Clara Bow made headlines once again when she married fellow actor Rex Bell, a charming Western star she first met on set in 1930. The golden couple became one of Hollywood’s most intriguing pairs, even after the newlyweds reinvented themselves in an unexpected fashion.

Although their relationship was marked by personal struggles and the pressures of public life, their unwavering loyalty to each other remained constant. To celebrate the anniversary of the couple’s 31-year marriage, we’re taking a look at their memorable Hollywood history in pictures, and tracing the remarkable trajectory of the It Girl and the cowboy who built a life entirely their own.

© Bettmann Archive,Getty Images The pair were both stars of the screen, with Clara being one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood Behind-the-scenes romance Famous for her vivacious charm and expressive face in the silent films of the roaring twenties, Clara Bow became known as the original “It Girl” in Hollywood, named after her legendary role in It (1927). She met fellow actor Rex Bell, known for appearing in Westerns, after they starred together in True to the Navy (1930), and the pair remained close following Clara’s stay in a sanitarium in 1931, after years of media attention and her rapid rise to fame.

© Collection/THA/Shutterstock The couple with their marriage certificate, 1931 A Hollywood wedding The happy couple tied the knot in December of 1931 at a private ceremony in Las Vegas, and soon afterwards moved to the Walking Box Ranch in Nevada, which became a hotspot for Hollywood visitors like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. The actress was 26-years-old at the time, and reportedly felt ready to leave the buzz of Hollywood life behind after a decade of non-stop acting, while her film star beau seemed eager to trade his on-screen cowboy persona for the real-life role of rancher.

© Herbert Mason/ANL/Shutterstock The couple both decided to largely retire from Hollywood Leaving the spotlight behind Though they remained prominent public figures, Clara retired from Hollywood in 1933 after the release of Hoop-La (1933), while Rex continued to act regularly until 1936. It’s believed that Clara wasn’t a fan of acting in “talkies”, finding the acting style unnatural and a challenge to adapt to.



© Bettmann Archive The happy family at home in 1938 Family life The starry pair had two sons – Rex Bell Jr., born in 1934, and George Bell in 1938 – who they raised on the ranch away from the spotlight. However, like his parents, Rex felt the pull of the acting world, and had appearances in sixties flicks like Stage to Thunder Rock (1964) and Young Fury (1965).



© Bettmann Archive The couple posing at their cafe, 1937 New ventures Though they were no longer Hollywood headliners, they pursued a different avenue in the City of Angels, opening The ‘It' Cafe inside the famous Hollywood Plaza Hotel in 1937. The spot was rumoured to be a favourite of Clara’s former silent film co-stars, and oozed film star glamour with its Art Deco architecture.

© Bettmann Archive Clara left their Nevada ranch sometime during the 1940s Marital struggles By the 1940s, the pair’s relationship had reportedly grown tumultuous, with Rex pursuing a political career that thrust them back in the public eye. The decision put a strain on their marriage, especially for Clara, who continued to struggle with her mental health. Though they never divorced, Clara moved out during the decade, returning to Los Angeles where she lived alone for the remainder of her life.



© Bettmann Archive Clara on the game show Truth or Consequences in 1947, supported by Rex Later years After a decade in politics, Rex was elected Lieutenant Governor of Nevada in 1954, a post he held until his death in 1962. Clara made occasional appearances at charity events, but largely stayed out of the limelight – she passed away three years after her husband at the age of 60 in 1965.

