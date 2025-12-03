Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hollywood idols Clara Bow and Rex Bells' legendary relationship in photos
Hollywood idols Clara Bow and Rex Bells’ legendary relationship in photos

Hollywood idols Clara Bow and Rex Bells’ legendary relationship in photos

The It-girl of the twenties was married to actor and politician Rex Bell for 31 years – see their relationship in pictures on the anniversary of their wedding

21st December 1932: American actress Clara Bow (1905 - 1965) and her husband, actor Rex Bell (1903 - 1962) arrive in Southampton from America. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
After becoming one of the biggest actresses of the 1920s, silent film star and iconic flapper Clara Bow made headlines once again when she married fellow actor Rex Bell, a charming Western star she first met on set in 1930. The golden couple became one of Hollywood’s most intriguing pairs, even after the newlyweds reinvented themselves in an unexpected fashion.

Although their relationship was marked by personal struggles and the pressures of public life, their unwavering loyalty to each other remained constant. To celebrate the anniversary of the couple’s 31-year marriage, we’re taking a look at their memorable Hollywood history in pictures, and tracing the remarkable trajectory of the It Girl and the cowboy who built a life entirely their own.

Clara Bow and Rex Bell© Bettmann Archive,Getty Images

The pair were both stars of the screen, with Clara being one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood

Behind-the-scenes romance

Famous for her vivacious charm and expressive face in the silent films of the roaring twenties, Clara Bow became known as the original “It Girl” in Hollywood, named after her legendary role in It (1927). 

She met fellow actor Rex Bell, known for appearing in Westerns, after they starred together in True to the Navy (1930), and the pair remained close following Clara’s stay in a sanitarium in 1931, after years of media attention and her rapid rise to fame.

For Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cinema Publishers Collection/THA/Shutterstock (14479562a) Clara Bow and husband Rex Bell hold up their marriage certificate, 1931 Clara Bow© Collection/THA/Shutterstock

The couple with their marriage certificate, 1931

A Hollywood wedding

The happy couple tied the knot in December of 1931 at a private ceremony in Las Vegas, and soon afterwards moved to the Walking Box Ranch in Nevada, which became a hotspot for Hollywood visitors like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard.

The actress was 26-years-old at the time, and reportedly felt ready to leave the buzz of Hollywood life behind after a decade of non-stop acting, while her film star beau seemed eager to trade his on-screen cowboy persona for the real-life role of rancher.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Herbert Mason/ANL/Shutterstock (3028786a) It Girl Clara Bow And Husband Actor Rex Bell Rex Bell Born George Francis Beldam (october 16 1903 Oo July 4 1962) Was An American Actor And Politician. He Was The 21st Lieutenant Governor Of Nevada And A Western Movie Star. Rex Was Born In Chicago And Married Actress Clara Bow In 1931. They Had Two Sons Tony Beldam (1934-2011 Changed Name To Rex Anthony Bell Jr.) And George Beldam Jr. (born 1938).[ In 1931 Rex And Clara Founded The Walking Box Ranch. They Lived In Searchlight Nevada. In 1944 Bell Ran For The United States House Of Representatives On The Republican Ticket Against Democrat Berkeley Bunker. The Nevada State Journal Commented On November 1: 'he Has Made Friends Where Ever He Appeared But Consensus Is That The Time Is Too Short To Overcome A Handicap Of Not Being So Well Known As His Opponent'.[6] The Election Was Held November 7 And Bell Got 19 096 Votes Against Bunker Who Received 36 648.[7] Bell Was The Leader Of The Nevada Republican Party And In 1948 Was An Alternate To The Republican National Convention. He Was Also Active In The Nevada Chamber Of Commerce And Boy Scouts.[8] The Ties Bell Forged During Those Years Helped Him Win The Lieutenant Governor's Office In 1954. That Year Charles H. Russell The Incumbent Gop Governor Also Won. In 1958 Democrat Grant Sawyer Unseated Russell But Bell Won Re-election As Lieutenant Governor. He Died In Office In 1962. His Final Film Appearance Was A Brief Cameo As A Cowboy In John Huston's Film The Misfits (1961) Which Was Shot On Location In Nevada. He Appeared In The Film With Actress Marilyn Monroe Who Died A Month After Rex In The Summer Of 1962. The Rex Bell Elementary School In Las Vegas Was Named In Honor Of Bell.[. It Girl Clara Bow And Husband Actor Rex Bell Rex Bell Born George Francis Beldam (october 16 1903 Oo July 4 1962) Was An American Actor And Politician. He Was The 21st Lieutenant Governor Of Nevada And A Western Movie S...© Herbert Mason/ANL/Shutterstock

The couple both decided to largely retire from Hollywood

Leaving the spotlight behind

Though they remained prominent public figures, Clara retired from Hollywood in 1933 after the release of Hoop-La (1933), while Rex continued to act regularly until 1936. It’s believed that Clara wasn’t a fan of acting in “talkies”, finding the acting style unnatural and a challenge to adapt to.

(Original Caption) Clara Bow and Youngest Son in First Picture. Hollywood, Calif.: This family portrait of Rex Bell, cowboy actor, and his wife Clara Bow, former flaming hair "it" girl, includes their youngest son, George, seven weeks old. The other handsome little fellow is Tony, 4 years.© Bettmann Archive

The happy family at home in 1938

Family life

The starry pair had two sons – Rex Bell Jr., born in 1934, and George Bell in 1938 – who they raised on the ranch away from the spotlight. However, like his parents, Rex felt the pull of the acting world, and had appearances in sixties flicks like Stage to Thunder Rock (1964) and Young Fury (1965).

(Original Caption) Clara Bow, and her husband Rex Bell, movie cowboy, in their It Cafe, open for business in the Hollywood Plaza Hotel, in the movie capitol. The cafe derives its name from the appellation applied to Clara, when she was the screen's chief feminine proponent of sex appeal.© Bettmann Archive

The couple posing at their cafe, 1937

New ventures

Though they were no longer Hollywood headliners, they pursued a different avenue in the City of Angels, opening The ‘It' Cafe inside the famous Hollywood Plaza Hotel in 1937. The spot was rumoured to be a favourite of Clara’s former silent film co-stars, and oozed film star glamour with its Art Deco architecture.

(Original Caption) Clara Bow and Rex Bell. The "It" Girl Returns to Hollywood. Hollywood, Los Angeles, California: Clara Bow, famed as the "It" girl of the screen, appears to be her old self once more as she visits the Club New Yorker here with her husband, Rex Bell. Left to right, a studio official, Clara Bow, and Rex Bell.© Bettmann Archive

Clara left their Nevada ranch sometime during the 1940s

Marital struggles

By the 1940s, the pair’s relationship had reportedly grown tumultuous, with Rex pursuing a political career that thrust them back in the public eye. The decision put a strain on their marriage, especially for Clara, who continued to struggle with her mental health. Though they never divorced, Clara moved out during the decade, returning to Los Angeles where she lived alone for the remainder of her life.

Clara Bow and Rex Bell when she was "Mrs. Hush" on the Ralph Edwards "Truth or Consequences" March of Dimes contest.© Bettmann Archive

Clara on the game show Truth or Consequences in 1947, supported by Rex

Later years

After a decade in politics, Rex was elected Lieutenant Governor of Nevada in 1954, a post he held until his death in 1962. Clara made occasional appearances at charity events, but largely stayed out of the limelight – she passed away three years after her husband at the age of 60 in 1965. 

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Everett/Shutterstock (521122es) Clara Bow with husband, Rex Bell in their It Cafe in the Hollywood Plaza Hotel, 1937 VARIOUS© Everett/Shutterstock

The pair at their It Cafe, 1937

Legacy

Though their decades-long marriage endured its share of hardships, Clara Bow and Rex Bell’s partnership remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic love stories. From the bright lights of Tinseltown to building a new life together in Nevada, their story continues to captivate fans as a testament to love, resilience, and the enduring allure of Hollywood’s golden age.

