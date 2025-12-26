Your complete guide to the most binge-worthy TV shows of 2025, according to team HELLO!

It's no surprise Max's The Pitt won the Emmy for Best Drama this year, according to HELLO!'s US Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis.

"The 15-episode series was a gut-punch of a TV show, throwing audiences into the world of the ER department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center," she said.

"As each episode covered one hour of a 15-hour shift, the world of The Pitt expanded each week to reveal the devastating toll this calling has on doctors and nurses - from the opioid crisis, the unhoused, caring for the elderly, abortion access, and mass shootings - and all in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Add in performances from newcomers such as Taylor Dearden, as Dr Melissa King, a second-year resident who draws on her own experiences of neurodivergency to bring a unique perspective to the ER; Gerran Howell as MS4 student doctor Dennis Whittaker, a theology major who left the family farm in Nebraska to pursue his own dreams; and of course, Noah Wyle as attending Dr Michael Robby Robinavitch, who has his own secrets and battles bubbling beneath the surface, and it's no surprise that The Pitt caught on like wildfire to critics and fangirls alike.".

