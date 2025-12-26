Your complete guide to the most binge-worthy TV shows of 2025, according to team HELLO!

What a year it's been in the world of TV. While it really is an uncertain landscape (*cough* Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros.), 2025 delivered a number of truly binge-worthy, conversation-starting series across streaming, terrestrial and cable television that have made HELLO! team's list of favourites.
From cinematic sci-fi adventures to glossy, razor-sharp satires on Hollywood, here are the best TV shows of 2025, chosen by HELLO! staffers.
The Pitt
It's no surprise Max's The Pitt won the Emmy for Best Drama this year, according to HELLO!'s US Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis.
"The 15-episode series was a gut-punch of a TV show, throwing audiences into the world of the ER department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center," she said.
"As each episode covered one hour of a 15-hour shift, the world of The Pitt expanded each week to reveal the devastating toll this calling has on doctors and nurses - from the opioid crisis, the unhoused, caring for the elderly, abortion access, and mass shootings - and all in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Add in performances from newcomers such as Taylor Dearden, as Dr Melissa King, a second-year resident who draws on her own experiences of neurodivergency to bring a unique perspective to the ER; Gerran Howell as MS4 student doctor Dennis Whittaker, a theology major who left the family farm in Nebraska to pursue his own dreams; and of course, Noah Wyle as attending Dr Michael Robby Robinavitch, who has his own secrets and battles bubbling beneath the surface, and it's no surprise that The Pitt caught on like wildfire to critics and fangirls alike.".
Watch on Max in the US
Heated Rivalry
Based on Rachel Reid's book series, Heated Rivalry dropped at the end of November and upended all of our end-of-the-year lists.
The series, follows Shane Hollander (Hudson William) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two stars in the Major League Hockey, who over the course of their careers, from rookies to Stanley Cup winners, find themselves drawn together for better or worse.
"It's incredible success is all thanks to the obvious love and joy the production team, led by showrunner Jacob Tierney, has for the romance genre," said US Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis.
"Unapologetically spicy, yet full of yearning and unspoken moments, Heated Rivalry is the sexiest show on TV this year and not always because of the nudity. Give me 10 more seasons now."
Watch on HBO Max in the US.