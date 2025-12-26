Your complete guide to the most binge-worthy TV shows of 2025, according to team HELLO!

In a fantastic year for TV, here are the HELLO! team's top series, from award-winning spy dramas to razor-sharp comedies

TV picks 2025
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
What a year it's been in the world of TV. While it really is an uncertain landscape (*cough* Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros.), 2025 delivered a number of truly binge-worthy, conversation-starting series across streaming, terrestrial and cable television that have made HELLO! team's list of favourites. 

From cinematic sci-fi adventures to glossy, razor-sharp satires on Hollywood, here are the best TV shows of 2025, chosen by HELLO! staffers. 

Matthew Goode in Dept Q© Justin Downing/Netflix

Matthew Goode stars in this gritty Netflix drama

Dept. Q

Netflix's gritty crime drama is my top pick of 2025. It has everything you want from a detective series: A highly intelligent yet flawed lead detective, a twist-filled plot that keeps you guessing right up until the final episode, sharp and witty dialogue and an engaging narrative that seamlessly blends a dark, gripping mystery with strong character development. Bring on season two!

The show, released in May and adapted from the novels by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen, stars Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) as the talented but tortured DCI Carl Morck, who leads a new cold case unit in a basement office in Edinburgh, where he oversees long-lost, unsolvable crimes while dealing with the guilt and trauma of a past incident. 

Watch on Netflix.

Katherine LaNasa in The Pitt

The Pitt

It's no surprise Max's The Pitt won the Emmy for Best Drama this year, according to HELLO!'s US Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis.

"The 15-episode series was a gut-punch of a TV show, throwing audiences into the world of the ER department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center," she said.

"As each episode covered one hour of a 15-hour shift, the world of The Pitt expanded each week to reveal the devastating toll this calling has on doctors and nurses - from the opioid crisis, the unhoused, caring for the elderly, abortion access, and mass shootings - and all in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Add in performances from newcomers such as Taylor Dearden, as Dr Melissa King, a second-year resident who draws on her own experiences of neurodivergency to bring a unique perspective to the ER; Gerran Howell as MS4 student doctor Dennis Whittaker, a theology major who left the family farm in Nebraska to pursue his own dreams; and of course, Noah Wyle as attending Dr Michael Robby Robinavitch, who has his own secrets and battles bubbling beneath the surface, and it's no surprise that The Pitt caught on like wildfire to critics and fangirls alike.".

Watch on Max in the US

two men running across busy street in city© COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Black Rabbit was a big hit with HELLO!'s Editor Jessica Callan

Black Rabbit

This super stylish and moody crime thriller follows a rising star restaurant owner (Jude Law) in New York whose dreams of success are dashed by the return of his deadbeat brother (Jason Bateman), who drags him into the city's criminal underworld.

HELLO!'s Editor Jessica Callan chose this high-stakes series as her number one pick. "Without a doubt THE show of 2025," she said of the drama, which arrived in September. "Set around an achingly cool NYC restaurant, Jason Bateman and Jude Law play a pair of troubled brothers. Each episode in this extraordinary eight-parter is darker than the last and leaves you absolutely floored at the end. Jason and Jude deserve ALL the awards for this Netflix thriller."

Watch on Netflix.

WATCH: The trailer for Black Rabbit
Man in blue shirt© Netflix

Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne created the hard-hitting show

Adolescence

Netflix's hard-hitting drama created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne took the streaming world by storm upon its release in March, making UK TV history by becoming the first programme on a streaming platform to top the weekly audience charts. The story, which tells of the murder of a female school student by a 13-year-old boy, has been praised for highlighting the dangerous impact of social media and misogynist influencers.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Adolescence is, without a doubt, one of the biggest and most important watches of 2025 – and I would argue, of all time. The way the groundbreaking series expertly digs into the dangers of toxic masculinity in young boys, all through the unique one-take filming style, keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Not only did it break Netflix viewing records, but it also sparked a conversation worldwide about how we're raising the next generation – and reminds us just how powerful TV can be in driving real change."

Watch on Netflix.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in suits with their heads together in Heated Rivalry© Sabrina Lantos

Heated Rivalry

Based on Rachel Reid's book series, Heated Rivalry dropped at the end of November and upended all of our end-of-the-year lists. 

The series, follows Shane Hollander (Hudson William) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two stars in the Major League Hockey, who over the course of their careers, from rookies to Stanley Cup winners, find themselves drawn together for better or worse.

"It's incredible success is all thanks to the obvious love and joy the production team, led by showrunner Jacob Tierney, has for the romance genre," said US Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis.

"Unapologetically spicy, yet full of yearning and unspoken moments, Heated Rivalry is the sexiest show on TV this year and not always because of the nudity. Give me 10 more seasons now."

Watch on HBO Max in the US.


Belly's outfits in the summer I turned pretty© Eddy Chen/Prime

Lola Tung stars in the hit coming-of-age drama

The Summer I Turned Pretty

This coming of age tale, based on Jenny Han's young adult novels, really was the TV hit of the summer. For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows college student Belly (Lola Tung) as she navigates a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The show's third and final season was a winner for HELLO's Editorial Assistant Iona MacRobert. "The long-awaited Season Three of TSITP felt like agony, and it definitely did not disappoint with its one-episode-per-week release," she said. "The Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah love triangle was all over my group chats and TikTok feed, and I even watched the finale on FaceTime with my best friend – a core memory. Not to mention, as the credits rolled for the last episode, I went straight onto Instagram to find out a film was being released! Talk about the best season finale ever – could it be a surprise Christmas film drop? The rumours are flying at the moment."

Watch on Prime Video.

Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess in Mix Tape© BBC

Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer star in the show

Mix Tape

Starring One Day's Jim Sturgess and The Fall Guy's Teresa Palmer, this BBC romantic drama, released in July, follows Daniel and Alison, who fell for one another as teenagers and reconnect years later while living on opposite sides of the world. Told across two timelines, the story follows the pair as teens in the 1980s through to modern day. 

HELLO!'s Second Act Editor Isabel Mohan said of the series: "This four-part romantic drama, an adaptation of Jane Sanderson's book, had me feeling all wistful and nostalgic for an era I barely remember. It's all about first love and family conflict, with a brilliant 80s indie soundtrack."

Watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Seth Rogen in a still from The Studio

Seth Rogen creates and stars in the show

The Studio

Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire proved to be a big hit among HELLO! staffers following its March release – and for good reason! The acclaimed series, which won four Emmys and is nominated for three Golden Globes, follows a group of executives at a legacy movie studio struggling to survive in a declining and brutal industry. Creator Seth Rogen leads the ten-part series as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios, whose attempts to balance the industry's commercial demands with artistic integrity don't go to plan. 

HELLO!'s Commerce Partnership Editor Carla Challis was hooked from start to finish on this "fast-paced, whip smart and gloriously glossy" series. 

Meanwhile, US Assistant Editor Ahad Sanwari, binge-watched the whole series in one evening. "I recently watched Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio for the first time (well after its Emmys domination, of "'hank you, Sal Saperstein' infamy), and am now more confused as to why it wasn't THE pop culture talking point of the year," he said. "It's not only so sharp and well-written, but it's also biting, it's cringe-tastic, it's hilarious, and has the most *pitch perfect* cast (Kathryn Hahn? Catherine O'Hara??)."

He added: "As someone who adores getting an inside look into the film industry and the 'magic of movie making,' it's a brilliant satire that feels all too relatable while just being ever so slightly out of reach. It's also unhinged. In the best way."

Watch on Apple TV.

man on phone in cafe© Courtesy of Apple

Gary Oldman stars in the hit espionage thriller

Slow Horses season 5

Gary Oldman leads the cast of Apple TV's Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama, based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series. He stars as the foul-mouthed leader of Slough House, the dumping ground of MI5 for spies who have made career-ending mistakes. 

HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid has been recommending the spy series to everyone following the release of season five in September. "It's been a brilliant year for television, with so many new dramas and must-see returning hits. But for me, the series that truly stole the crown this year, and the one I've been recommending to everyone, is Apple TV's gritty spy thriller, Slow Horses," she said. "While the show has been on the air for a few years, I only started it this year and was immediately hooked. It became a complete binge-watch, which meant season 5's highly anticipated arrival in September was the perfect payoff."

The show was also a big hit with HELLO!'s Podcast Producer Millie Jackson, who hailed the new season as "full of build-up, tension, and plot twists that you never see coming, but balanced with humour," adding: "I love all the characters too; there are so many great actors in the show."

Watch on Apple TV.

VICKY MCCLURE as Lana Washington in Trigger Point series 2 © ITV

Vicky McClure stars as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington

Trigger Point season 3

ITV's London-set crime drama stars Vicky McClure as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington, who alongside her team of EXPOs, dedicate their careers to keeping the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats. The series, produced by Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, was a big hit with viewers upon its return in October.

Among those who loved the latest series is HELLO!'s Homes Editor Rachel Avery, who said the show is "even more tense" than Line of Duty. "Vicky McClure played a blinder," she said, adding: "I loved the nail-biting drama."

Watch on ITX.

Nobody Wants This season 2© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody play unlikely lovers Joanne and Noah

Nobody Wants This season 2

This smash hit rom-com from Netflix, created by actress and writer Erin Foster, stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as unlikely lovers Joanne and Noah, who, in season one fell for each other despite their wildly different lives, with Joanne an agnostic sex podcaster and Noah a rabbi. In season two, which arrived in October, the pair are forced to confront their differences, which become increasingly hard to ignore. 

It's safe to say the rom-com genre has been crying out for a brilliant, non-cheesy love story and this LA-set drama, inspired by creator Erin Foster's real-life relationship with her husband, Simon Tikhman, is exactly that. 

HELLO!'s Deputy Features Editor Sophie Hamilton praised the show's "great acting, fab characters and a feel-good plot," adding: "Plus, Adam Brody is rather lovely." I think we can all agree on that!

Sophie wasn't the only fan of the show in the HELLO! office, as Junior Digital Marketing Executive, Alannis Archer, also picked the Netflix hit as her number one show of 2025, having binge-watched the "witty and addictive" show in one day. 

Praising the "electrifying chemistry" between the two leads, Alannis commented on the "intriguing tension shift from 'will they or won't they' to the question of 'can they have this life together for good?'."

She added: "Bringing a realistic relationship dilemma to light without sacrificing humour, the show has maintained its status as an emotionally balanced comedy!"

Watch on Netflix. 

David Olusoga, Cat Burns, Claudia Winkleman, Nick Mohammed, Alan Carr & Joe Marler© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

15 million people watched the final episode

Celebrity Traitors

If you didn't watch Celebrity Traitors, then you are seriously missing out! The celebrity spin-off of the BAFTA-winning reality series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, had the nation glued to their screens during its four-week run on the BBC in October, with its final episode watched by 15 million people. 

The likes of Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie and Alan Carr flocked to the iconic Scottish castle for the ultimate game of deception, and while we won't spoil the ending for those who have yet to catch up, prepare for ruthless gameplay and some serious twists. 

HELLO!'s Senior Evening Writer Matthew Moore said of the series: "I was sceptical that a celebrity version of The Traitors would be able to recapture the magic of the civilian version. As we know the personalities, we weren't going to be able to get moments like 'Paul could never be my son… but Ross is!'

"However, when it came to airing, the show smashed all of my expectations. It had the cast that would make Strictly jealous and due to the stars not taking themselves seriously, everyone had a great time. Whether it was Celia Imrie passing wind, or Joe Marler repeatedly getting bonked on the head in the final challenge, almost every moment had the nation talking."

Watch on BBC iPlayer.

A still from "Stranger Things" season 5, courtesy of Netflix© Netflix

The series concludes with its fifth season

Stranger Things

While the entirety of season five hasn't yet been released, the first four episodes guarantee the hit sci-fi show a spot on our list. The final season of the 1980s-set coming-of-age series, created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, finds the town of Hawkins still scarred by the opening of the rifts, while Vecna is nowhere to be found. But can the gang find and kill him before it's too late? 

Special Projects Editor Katherine Robinson is counting down the days until the release of Part 2 and the finale. "I've been hooked on Stranger Things since it first hit our screens in 2016," she said. "Between the electric '80s soundtrack, the shadowy, goosebump-raising storylines, and that lovable crew of charming nerds, how could anyone resist?"

"Rewatching it with my kids now that they're finally old enough for the creepy bits has been a blast - and seeing them fall in love with Kate Bush and Queen thanks to the show is the parenting win I didn't know I needed. Season 4 set the bar sky-high, but Season 5 has absolutely roared back. I can't wait to see how the Duffer Brothers  bring this wild ride to a close."

Watch on Netflix.

Mark Ruffalo in a still from Task on HBO

Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent Tom in this tense crime drama

Task

Mark Ruffalo takes on the role of FBI agent Tom in this nail-biting crime drama, which follows a Task Force working to stop a string of violent robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. 

HELLO!'s US News and Features Writer Tess Hill said the "twisty and gut-wrenching" drama "perfectly captures life in suburban Philadelphia". She added: "The Delco accents — as also heard in Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown — make for excellent television. I was late to Task, watching the entire season in one weekend as I prepped food for a dinner party. But whether you binge, or you watch an episode a week, it is sure to surprise you."

Watch on HBO in the US and Sky or NOW TV in the UK. 

