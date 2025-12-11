Netflix viewers binge-watching 'soulful' 8-part drama in a day

Christmas is the time for feel-good films and series, and Netflix has certainly delivered with its latest one, with the streaming giant's latest hit being described as "sweet" and "soulful".

The corporation dropped Ripple, an 8-part drama at the start of the week, and it has already climbed the charts to fifth place, behind The Abandons and Stranger Things. The synopsis for the heartfelt series reads: "Four strangers living in New York City attempt to navigate their lives after they each experience a pivotal loss generating a ripple effect that causes their stories to interconnect."

The series didn't originally start out on Netflix, as it was initially announced as a Hallmark series back in 2024. The brand's signature stylings, with its cosiness and heartfelt characters, are seen in the show, with many viewers falling in love with them.

A statement at the time from Hallmark read: "Some of the best things in life can't happen without the storm. Ripple amplifies a message of hope and reassurance that no matter what challenges come your way, we are never alone."

Viewer reaction

Fans have loved the series since its release, with many admitting to streaming the show's eight episodes in a single day. One said: "This is the type of series that fills a void television has had for a long time. Not since This Is Us have I felt this way about a series. Love these characters and I binged all 8 episodes. It's terrific, a must see!"

A second added: "Started watching #Ripple on Netflix and while soapy, it's actually a sweet holiday watch," and a third commented: "Ripple on Netflix was so heartwarming. It's basically a series about human connection and how the people who come into your life were always there in some way. Episode 7 had me fully sobbing though."

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Ripple on Netflix isn't just a series, it's a wave. Sweet, soulful, and surprising, it feels like a hug and a gut punch at the same time. Sweet storytelling that hits hard and stays with you! Four strangers, one city, endless ripple effects. Pure magic."

A fifth continued: "I've been watching Ripple on Netflix and ugh. People really do slip into your life at the exact moment you didn't know you needed them. Human connection really is beautiful," and another demanded that Netflix renew the show for a second season.

© Netflix The series has a heartfelt feel to it

Although a renewal is yet to be announced, decisions like this normally aren't announced in a matter of days, the show's creator, Michele Giannusa, has explained that she was planning a multi-season arc.

She told What's on Netflix: "When the show started in development, I had five seasons in my pocket. I've always had five seasons in my pocket. I won't tell you, but I know exactly what the very last shot of the last episode looks like.

© Netflix Fans are calling for a second season of the show

"I really, really hope we can keep telling these stories. There are so many more stories. I mean, you should just see my notes. So many more stories that I can't wait to tell. And also, just the fact that with our writer's room alone, I mean, they come in with their own stories. And so we're all excited to keep telling this. So the answer is yes, we have many more stories to tell, and I hope we get to keep telling them."

Who stars in Ripple?

© Netflix Frankie leads the cast Frankie Faison Frankie plays Walter in the show, the character is a widower who is known for following a strict routine. However, when the other characters enter into his life, his routine starts to shift. The star is best known for his role as Commissioner Ervin Burrell in The Wire and as Barney Matthews in the Hannibal Lector series.



© Netflix Fans will recognise Julia from Saving Hope Julia Chan Julia plays Kris, a former record-label executive looking to reinvent herself. The actress has starred as Dr. Maggie Lin in Saving Hope and Pepper Smith in Katy Keene. She also had a small guest appearance in Schitt's Creek.



© Netflix Ian previously played Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars Ian Harding In the series, Ian plays Nate, a man recently diagnosed with cancer. As he meets the other characters, he starts to look at his life in a different way. Away from Ripple, Ian is known for playing Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars, as well as Phillip Davies in Chicago Med.

