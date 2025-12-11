Downton Abbey star's 4-part thriller that had viewers 'gripped all the way' is coming to Netflix

Thriller fans looking for a gripping, quick binge to add to their watchlist over the festive period, listen up! Netflix has an ever-expanding list of compelling British dramas on its slate, from forgotten miniseries that aired over a decade ago, like The Widower, to more recent TV hits like Line of Duty. Now, the streaming platform is adding another British thriller to its catalogue in the form of Channel 5's four-part series, Captivated, which arrives this month.

The series, which was originally broadcast in February 2024 as Too Good to Be True before later airing in Ireland and Australia under an alternative title, follows a cash-strapped single mum who lands a job as a housekeeper for a wealthy businessman. But is the opportunity – as the original title states – too good to be true?

Ahead of the show's debut on Netflix on December 21, find out more…

© Channel 5 Kara Tointon and Allen Leech lead the cast Who stars in Captivated? Kara Tointon (EastEnders, Mr Selfridge) and Allen Leech (Downton Abbey, The Tudors) lead the cast of the drama as single mum Rachel and businessman Elliot. It's not the first Channel 5 drama we've seen the actors in, with Kara starring in series two of The Teacher later in 2024, while Allen played a detective in the 2025 crime thriller, The Vanishing Triangle. For fans of Downton Abbey who are used to watching Allen portray the kind-hearted and trustworthy Tom Branson in hit period drama, it's refreshing to see him take on a more mysterious and unsettling character in this intriguing drama. Plus, when Kara Tointon is on the screen, you know you're in for a compelling performance. Ahead of the show's release, Allen revealed that he was keen to stay "as fit as possible" for the role. "Because I have to strip down a bit I was quite keen to make sure I stayed as fit as possible," the actor told the Daily Mail. "So I saw a lot more of the gym than the pub. It's probably the most intense workout regime I've done." He added: "I felt it was important for the character. Elliot's very regimented and quite controlling, so I wanted him to look like someone who would stick to a schedule."



WATCH: The trailer for Captivated

© Channel 5 The series follows a single mum who lands a new job for a wealthy businessman What is Captivated about? The drama follows single mum Rachel, who is struggling to make ends meet as a cleaner. When she's offered a new job as an exclusive housekeeper for wealthy businessman Elliot, Rachel jumps at the chance to work fewer hours for more cash. But what exactly are Elliot's intentions?

© Channel 5 Viewers praised the show as "gripping" What have viewers said about the show? Upon its initial release last year, the show was praised by viewers as "gripping" and binge-worthy. Taking to X, one person wrote: "Just watched the first episode of #TooGoodToBeTrue on Channel 5, before binge-watching the rest on Friday. Really good so far," while another added: "Channel 5's #TooGoodToBeTrue is fantastic and had me gripped all the way! Brilliant thriller. Not to be missed." Others highlighted Kara and Allen's performances, with one viewer penning: ""Brilliant programme on @channel5_tv mega acting by @karatointon #AllenLeech." However, not all viewers were impressed, with some describing the plot as "predictable" and "unbelievable". One person wrote: "It's a little predictable but a good watch."

© Channel 5 The series comes to Netflix on December 21 What have critics said about Captivated? The series was met with mostly positive reviews, with The Independent describing the series as "unoriginal but still gripping" in its three-star review, while the Daily Mail handed out four stars.

Captivated arrives on Netflix on 21 December. The series is also available to stream on 5 under the title, Too Good to be True.