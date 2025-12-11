ITV's 'intense' returning thriller with Bridgerton star gets dramatic first look

ITV has unveiled a first look at the second season of its gripping thriller, After the Flood, which sees Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders) reprise her role as detective Jo Marshall as she takes on a baffling new murder investigation.

The upcoming six-parter, which is written, created and executive produced by BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford (Ashes to Ashes, Stay Close), is coming soon to ITV and STV.

© ITV Sophie Rundle returns as Joanna Marshall alongside Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall

The first look images offer a glimpse of the "intense" drama, including the underlying tensions between the corrupt Sergeant Mackie and his former ally Jack Radcliffe and a dramatic moment for Jo, who is seen looking distressed in a remote field. The photos also give an insight into Jo's budding partnership with newcomer DS Sam Bradley as they tackle mysterious murders in Waterside.

After the Flood is definitely on my watchlist for 2026. The Yorkshire-set show is penned by Mick Ford, who is well-versed in writing hit thrillers, boasting writing credits on several Harlan Coben thrillers, including Stay Close, The Stranger and Lazarus, as well as the acclaimed crime drama Ashes to Ashes. Plus, the series is produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions, whose impressive slate includes the BBC thriller The Guest, Disney+'s The Stolen Girl and several Harlan Coben adaptations, including Netflix's upcoming New Year's Day release, Run Away.

WATCH: The trailer for After The Flood

Meanwhile, Azhur Saleem (Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Doctor Who) returns to direct the first three episodes with Tom McKay (Ten Pound Poms, There She Goes) on board to direct the final three.

What to expect from After the Flood

In season two, we find newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) delving into a "baffling" new murder case after a body is discovered in unusual circumstances.

© ITV The series delves into a baffling new murder case

The synopsis reads: "As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

Both seasons one and two use the climate crises as a broader backdrop and while the first series saw a devastating flood cause havoc in the fictional Yorkshire town, series two pivots to the other extreme with the threat of moorland fires.

Who stars in the show?

Sophie Rundle, who is also an executive producer on the series, leads the cast as detective Jo Marshall. She's joined by Olivier nominee Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Bridgerton) as Molly Marshall and Matt Stokoe (The Hunt For Raoul Moat, The Bodyguard), who is Sophie's real-life husband, as Polly's other half, Pat Holman, adding an extra layer of authenticity to their relationship dynamic.

Other returning cast members include Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising) as Sergeant Phil Mackie, Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) as Jack Radcliffe, Faye McKeever (Adolescence, The Responder) as Kelly Kamali, George Bukhari (Ridley, Black Cab) as Keith Kamali and Maui Connock as Sophie Kamali.

© ITV Jill Halfpenny joins the cast as DS Sam Bradley

Also reprising their roles are Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon, Casualty) as PC Deepa Das, Heider Ali (You Don’t Know Me) as DS Babak, Leo Flanagan (Gentleman Jack, Four Lives) as Finn and Jacqueline Boatswain (Little Disasters, The Sandman) as Sarah Mackie.

Which actors have joined the cast?

Joining the drama for its second outing are Alun Armstrong (Breeders, Sherwood) as Alan Benson, alongside Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, The Long Shadow) as DS Sam Bradley, Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star) as Tony Rower and Matthew McNulty (The Jetty, The Rising) as Xav Palmer.

© ITV A release date for season two has yet to be confirmed

Other fresh faces in the cast are Anil Desai (The Night Manager S2, Sex Education) as DCI Balsara, Steph De Whalley (Doctor Who, Midnight Taxi) is Harriet Benson, Nathalie Armin (Showtrail S2, Maigret) plays Layal, Tony Marshall (Sister Boniface Mysteries, Casualty) as Fraser Tempest, Roger Morlidge (The Bank of Dave, Chemistry of Death) as Geoff Dixon, Oliver Nelson (The Gathering, Home Fires) as Declan Rower, Jenny Platt (Versailles, Waterloo Road) as Donna Rower and newcomer Lola Brown as Izza.

When will season two be released?

A release date for After the Flood season two has yet to be confirmed, but with a first look now unveiled, we'd expect the new episodes to arrive in the first half of 2026. The series will be released on ITV and STV, with streaming available on ITVX, STV Player, and BritBox in North America, Australia, and the Nordics.

Season one is available to stream on ITVX now.