Watch: The on-air moment Loose Women viewers are cringing at: 'it's giving me a visceral reaction'

ITV's Loose Women viewers have been cringing over one specific moment from Monday morning's episode involving competition presenter Jeff Brazier and co-host Ruth Langsford.

Jeff, 46, who has been presenting competitions on the daytime show since 2006, was talking viewers through how they could be in with a chance to win £120,000, a Range Rover and a VW camper van as well as £16,000 worth of luxury goods.

During the segment, Jeff paused to compliment Ruth's burgundy blouse, saying: "You look really gorgeous today." Ruth smiled and thanked him, prompting a bit of chatter from the rest of the panel.

Trying to steer things back on track, Jeff continued: "I'm here to let you know," before jokingly adding: "I'm doing my comp bit guys, let me carry on!"

The show moved on as Jeff wrapped up the segment but it was a later exchange that has viewers cringing.

When the camera returned to him, Jeff said: "I'm sorry Ruth, when I give compliments I don't want it to end my competition time. So next time if I say a nice compliment don't say anything back just say 'Cheers Jeff!' and that'll do me."

Looking off-camera, Ruth gave Jeff an awkward wave and responded with a smile: "Listen, whatever! Your wish is my command Jeffrey! Thank you very much!"

What are Loose Women viewers saying about the clip?

After clips of the uncomfortable moment started circulating, viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok to react. One person wrote. "I keep seeing that Jeff Brazier clip on my timeline and it's giving me a visceral reaction. Like when you touch a snail and it retracts. I've never had secondhand embarrassment like it. Why. Why would you say that? Inside thoughts, Jeff! YOU cut into your own competition time!"

Meanwhile, another added: "Um.. slightly awkward moment on #LooseWomen today thanks to Jeff Brazier telling Ruth Langsford off for *checks notes* replying incorrectly to a compliment. Is he okay?" while a third penned: "I think he was trying to be funny and it ended up all awkward."