PaleyFest LA announces first three TV shows for 2026 lineup —see panels, ticket info, and festival dates

PaleyFest 2026 has announced the first round of TV shows that will appear at the Los Angeles festival in April 2026, and what a line up!

HBO's The Pitt, Netflix's Nobody Wants This, and Apple TV+'s Shrinking will have featured panels after huge successes in the past 12 months. The Pitt, set over 15 hours of one shift in a Pittsburgh hospital, explores themes of grief inside a struggling hospital system, and stars Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. It won the Emmy for Best Drama for its first season.

© MAX Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt

Both Shrinking, a comedy about psychiatrists who work together which stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, and Nobody Wants This, a sharp romantic-comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a Rabbi, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, were both Emmy-nominated.

All three are also nominated for Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards.

© Apple Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking

"We are so excited to bring Nobody Wants This to PaleyFest this year! We’ll discuss icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more," said Erin Foster, the creator of the Netflix comedy shared in a statement, while Bill Lawrence, co-creator and executive producer of Shrinking added: "We’re very excited to give Shrinking fans a peek of what goes on behind the scenes and give them an early look of a season 3 finale that we’re very proud of."

PaleyFest aims to bring "audiences together with the brightest stars and biggest names at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for exclusive screenings and cast conversations that illuminate the creative process behind your favorite shows".

© KEVIN PARRY Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on a panel at PaleyFest 2024

When does PaleyFest LA 2026 take place?

The annual festival will take place Saturday, April 4, through Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

How can I buy tickets?

Paley members and Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access starting the following day; the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday, January, 30 2026.

PaleyFest ticket prices vary but range from around $20 to $70 for general access, with prices depending on the specific panel, your seat location (lower rows cost more), and membership.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the official Paley Center website.

Individual memberships begin at $75 for the year, and offers one-day advance ticket purchase for all PaleyImpact, PaleyLive, and PaleyFest events.

When will the full schedule be announced?

The festival's full scheduled will be announced on Monday, January 26, 2026.

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media The cast of Blue Bloods attend a PaleyFest panel at The Paley Center For Media

The 2025 festival included both critically acclaimed new hits like Severance and Hacks, as well as a reunion between acclaimed showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, and her Gilmore Girls actors Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop, highlighting the broad range of programming PaleyFest provides.

At the Matlock panel, executive producer Eric Christian Olsen spoke to HELLO! about the CBS reboot, which has become Emmy- and Globe nominated, sharing that it was grandparents' love for the original series that inspired him to get involved.

"I used to watch Matlock when I was a kid, with my grandparents, and I described it as Werther's television, it's feel good television where it's just a person in search of the truth," he shared.

"So when I found that piece of IP I said, 'This is the show I want to make,' and there was another producer that was trying to make it, like, 'the granddaughter of Matlock,' and I said, 'No, it's got to be a 70-year-old woman,' because Matlock's superpower was that he was perpetually underestimated and yet he was always the smartest person in. One of the main themes of the show is that as women get older, they become invisible and underestimated and overlooked; I watched both of my grandma's age, and I watched this happen to my mom as well."