Trisha Yearwood makes very rare comment on raising Garth Brooks' three daughters

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks' marriage in 2005 cemented them as one of the most powerful couples in country music, and 20 years later, they're going just as strong. However, going into their union, Trisha didn't just gain a husband, but also three daughters. Garth was previously married to Sandy Mahl (which ended in 2001), and together they welcomed Taylor Mayne Pearl, now 33, August Anna Brooks, now 31, and Allie Colleen Brooks, now 29. And their blended unit gave the country music star an opportunity to flex her love for cooking as well.

Appearing at PaleyFest NY on Saturday, November 8 for an event titled "In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood," the singer and cookbook author, 61, spoke about her early life with Garth, 63, and settling into being a stepparent for his daughters while also nurturing her love for cooking and food at the time.

© The Paley Museum Trisha Yearwood appeared at The Paley Museum for "In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood”

Trisha, who has published several cookbooks and even won a Daytime Emmy for her culinary show Trisha's Southern Kitchen, explained that she was never "one of those people that has a plan," but rather remained open to embracing whatever opportunities came her way. "When I married Garth and moved to Oklahoma, I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore."

She continued: "I was a bonus mom to three children. And I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together," explaining that she'd made a "conscious effort" to be around not just for him, but also his kids, who ranged from ages nine to 13 at the time.

The "Walkaway Joe" singer recalled going to a lot more soccer games and cooking dinner, and "I had to learn to cook more because I wasn't just feeding myself," and the cookbook served as an outlet for her to express her creativity. She also cited her family at the time as a factor, mentioning that her father had recently passed away and her mom wanted something to "look forward to."

© Getty Images She spoke with Valerie Greenberg about her marriage to Garth Brooks and being present to raise his three daughters

Trisha also spoke about her upcoming holiday album, Christmastime, gushing: "I love Christmas so much, and I love Christmas music. I play it during all seasons," and she wants listeners to get "that warm, fuzzy feeling you can't describe." As for life right now, she couldn't be more thankful. "I like where I'm at in my life."

© Getty Images Trisha and Garth have been married since 2005

"I'm comfortable in my skin for possibly the first time…I know how lucky I am that I get to do what I want to do," sharing her own bit of advice for younger fans wanting to make their way in the world like she did, advising them to "absolutely go for what you want, the key is to say 'yes' to the things you'll enjoy." During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which you can watch in the video above), though, Garth revealed that Trisha was always going to fit into their family just fine.

He looked back on when he introduced the singer and his eventual wife to his girls for the first time. "So we go out to a nice dinner, me and the three girls. And I'm trying to explain to them that I would like to marry Ms. Yearwood." He underscored that by then adding: "I said, 'But you girls have to take care of her. If something happens to me, she's your responsibility," to which his youngest daughter quipped: "We've got your back, bra strap."