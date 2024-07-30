Josh Hartnett can't take eyes off beautiful wife Tamsin Egerton at the London screening of Trap

Josh Hartnett may be the man of the moment, but the Hollywood star only had eyes for one leading woman - his beautiful wife Tamsin Egerton.

On Monday, the couple - who are doting parents to four children - posed up a storm at the special screening of the American actor's latest movie Trap in Greenwich, London.

© Getty Josh Hartnett couldn't take his eyes off his wife Tamsin Egerton on Monday night

Walking the red carpet together, 46-year-old Josh was unable to take his eyes off the Chalet Girl actress, who looked sensational in a white polka-dot strappy number which came complete with cut-out detailing.

The 35-year-old added height to her lithe frame with off-white Valentino heels and accessorised with a delicate chain. Not to be outdone in the style stakes, Josh looked handsome in a charcoal grey suit and black shirt.

It was a rare outing for the lovebirds who also posed for photos alongside the film's director M. Night Shyamalan and his wife Bhavna Vaswani.

© Getty The couple have been together since 2011

Earlier this year, the Pearl Harbor actor disclosed that he and his wife Tamsin had quietly welcomed their fourth child into the world. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind," he remarked, responding to a query about the burgeoning social media trend dubbed the 'Josh Hartnett Renaissance'.

Josh and Tamsin met on the set of The Lovers back in 2011, leading to their marriage a decade later in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in 2015, followed by two more in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Before their third child was born, they decided to ditch the US for rural Hampshire.

"This is all brand new to me," he recently said of being a father. "I never would have expected it. And time passes quickly. With four children, you have so much to do. In a way, less is happening. "But more of the important stuff is happening. My oldest daughter is eight and a half now – that feels like it happened in the last two years to me. So I'm trying to soak up as much as possible."

© Getty They posed with the film's director M. Night Shyamalan and his wife Bhavna Vaswani

On taking an 18-month break from the big screen, he also told The Guardian: "I just didn't want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn't want that for myself."

In Trap, Josh stars as a serial killer called Cooper who takes his teenage daughter to a pop concert that turns out to be an elaborate police entrapment operation set up to catch him.

On working with Shyamalan, Josh continued: "He's got this reputation as being the sort of king of twists. But I have always looked at him in a different way personally – he's someone who takes on lots of different genres and just enters those genres from a different perspective."