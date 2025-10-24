MAFS UK flashy Wembley apartments revealed in exclusive behind-the-scenes tour

Packed full of explosive drama, heartbreak, joy, and sometimes happy endings, Married At First Sight UK knows how to get the nation talking. Whether it's couples finding everlasting love or devastated contestants dealing with a broken heart on television, the blind dating series never fails to deliver on entertainment value. As the tenth series made its debut last month on 21 September, there was one question on viewers' minds - where, oh where do the newlyweds practice living normally together? In the apartments, of course, and this time the stunning pads were located in London's Wembley Park with stunning views over the city's North West neighbourhood.

Offering the Channel 4 show a home for almost nine weeks, the luxury pads are located in Quintain Living's Luna complex in the heart of Wembley Park. The likes of Keye and Davide and Divarni and Julia-Ruth are playing house in the apartments that were named as one of the best places to live in 2025 by the Sunday Times.

Luna is home to "282 modern apartments designed for rent", with the homes ranging from three-bedroom units to studio apartments. The complex's two buildings have a combined 30 floors and are "perfectly positioned to deliver stunning views of Wembley Stadium’s iconic arch, and the wildflower meadows of Union Park against the London skyline on the horizon", according to Quintain Living.

We've got an exclusive tour of the flashy apartments featured on the show. Click through the gallery to look…

1/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Each bedroom features a double bed Bedrooms The buildings' bedrooms aren't only luxuriously finished and decorated, they're also modern and spacious. Designed to inspire an elegant and refined aesthetic, the rooms' geometric patterns and cool, deep tones work together to create the ultra-modern space. Most apartments feature double beds, large floor-to-ceiling windows and light wood furniture, oozing relaxation and comfort.



2/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living The bathrooms are large and spacious Bathrooms Sticking with the contemporary, sleek theme, the bathrooms emulate the modern feel of the bedrooms with their light, airy aesthetic. Tiled with simple, elegant white tiles and finished with dark wood panelling, the bathrooms in the apartments ooze luxury. Most feature a bathtub and shower as well as a large sink and mirror vanity space and terracotta floor tiles.



3/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living The kitchen's interior is ultra modern Kitchen All of the homes in the complex feature snazzy Samsung kitchen appliances with some offering solid stone kitchen worktops to host them. The kitchen boasts light wood cabinets that are mixed with off-white cabinet doors and steel finishes. Reasonably sized, the kitchen space also has room for a small dining table and has plenty of counter space for the contestants to try their hand at cooking meals for their partners.



4/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living The lounge area is open plan and blends with the kitchen Lounge area The focal point of the home, the lounge area offers nothing but comfort with its plush furniture, blankets, cushions and muted colour palette. Positioned to take in the stunning views offered by the apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows, the couches are inviting, and the rug, coupled with the coffee table, make the space really feel like a home away from home for the couples.

5/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Each resident has access to the gym Communal gym As if the swanky pad wasn't enough of a luxury, Luna residents also have access to the complex's state-of-the-art gym. The functional training room carries an assortment of exercise equipment, including weight racks, and looks out at the grassy areas in the middle of the complex through its huge windows.

6/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living A unique, secret feature for the couples' to enjoy The Black Hole Hidden in plain sight, the Black Hole offers the couples the chance to spice up date night and change up the scenery from the kitchen in their own apartments. Privately bookable, the space is a secret kitchen and private dining room with a hidden entrance. Perfect for entertaining fellow MAFS couples or for some alone time, the room is fitted out with an elegant, charcoal coloured kitchen and seats up to ten people.