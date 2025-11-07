Dylan Dreyer's very 'simple' home revealed as she opens doors to new family life

Dylan Dreyer is embracing a new chapter as she settles into her new home just in time for just in time for the holiday season. On Friday, the meteorologist teamed up with her TODAY co-star Jenna Bush Hager to co-host an episode of Jenna & Friends. The pair discussed how they plan on transforming their homes for the festive period. "What kind of decorative mom are you?" asked Jenna. "I love decorating for Christmas. Now we actually have windows as opposed to apartment building windows, I want to put candles. I like simple, I want a wreath on the window and a candle," replied Dylan.

The TODAY host and her sons relocated to a new house in the suburbs of Long Island. "We moved out of the city so this was their first suburban Halloween, which, you know, at 5:30pm they were already tired, but then Rusty manned the doors for two hours," she shared during an episode of the show. Dylan shared snippets of her new haven on Instagram over the Halloween weekend. One image captured her three sons posing outside their new home, which features black-paneled shutters and is surrounded by lush greenery. Another photo showed the family enjoying dinner in their new dining room, which features dark wood flooring surrounded by moving boxes.

© NBC Dylan spoke about her new home on the episode

Dylan and her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, first listed their $2.5 million New York City home for sale in January. Reports indicated in August that the TODAY Show star temporarily pulled the home off the market. However, just weeks later, the property was put back on the market – this time with a significant $500,000 price cut. In September, per Realtor, the home was listed as "contingent," meaning they've found a buyer and notwithstanding a few conditions, is ready to be sold. Dylan confirmed the news on her social media page, sharing pictures of her three sons' singular bedroom that has since been emptied out.

© Instagram Dylan's sons posed in front of their new home

The former moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child, in December. Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park’s landscaping.

© Instagram The family enjoyed a meal in their new home

Dylan issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."