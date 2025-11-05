Kieran Culkin welcomes third child following Oscars 'baby pact'

Kieran Culkin has reportedly welcomed his third child with his wife, Jazz Charlton, almost a year after he declared during his Oscars speech that he wanted to have another baby with her. The news was revealed by Sarah Snook, his Succession co-star, at the red carpet premiere of All Her Fault, where she confirmed that she had already met the newborn. "[They're] so cute…they're very happy and so cute," she told Access Hollywood of Kieran's growing family. Sarah worked with the Emmy winner on the hit HBO series for four seasons until it came to an end in 2023.

The baby's name and gender have not yet been disclosed, and the couple only revealed that they were expecting in September at the Waiting For Godot premiere, when Jazz walked the red carpet in a form-fitting beige dress, her bump on full display. Jazz and Kieran are also parents to their six-year-old daughter, Kinsey, and their four-year-old son, Wilder.

Kieran shocked his wife while accepting the Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2024, when he brought up the idea of having more kids during his speech. "Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids. Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so much," he said. "And Jazz – I want more. You said maybe, if I win. I love you so much."

A year later, the father of two won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in A Real Pain, and he couldn't help but bring up the deal they had previously made. "About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid," he explained.

"Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win. She goes, 'Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four.'" Kieran added that Jazz replied, "'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'"

© Penske Media via Getty Images The duo share kids Kinsey, Wilder, and their newborn baby

He hilariously told the audience that he had "not brought it up once until just now", before declaring, "I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you, I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

© Penske Media via Getty Images He asked Jazz for a fourth kid on stage at the Oscars

Jazz later shared a series of snaps from the Oscars to her Instagram and referenced the hilarious "baby pact" they had made in the past. "AN OSCAR?!!!! Okay, okay, hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish, but it's clearly been a great motivator. Would he have come this far if I hadn't kept promising him more kids if he won awards?...Probably. But who's to say?"

© Getty Images She debuted her baby bump in September

Kieran and Jazz first met at a bar in New York back in 2012, with the acclaimed actor deciding to dole out an insult in his opening line. "I said, 'I'm Kieran. You have an English accent. What's your name?'" he recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "She said, 'Jazz.' I said, 'J-A-Z-Z, like the music?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Well, that's [expletive] stupid.'" They eloped a year later during a road trip, opting to have a private ceremony on the side of the road.