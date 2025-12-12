Fans excited as they rediscover Olivia Colman's forgotten 'powerful' 4-part drama

Olivia Colman has an incredible filmography from the likes of The Crown and Heartstopper to The Favourite and Broadchurch. However, with such an incredible list of credits to her name, it's inevitable that some of her dramas may get forgotten along the way.

One of those is Run, a four-part anthology drama that was aired by Channel 4 back in 2013. The show followed the lives of four separate characters all faced with heartbreaking challenges. Olivia appeared in two episodes of the drama as Carol, a single mother to two teenage children.

Carol's episode was told in the show's opening episode, with a synopsis reading: "Carol is a tough single mother striving to keep her family together. When her teenage sons commit an act of random violence that ends in the death of a stranger, Carol faces the impossible choice of protecting her children or doing the right thing."

The series generated a mixed critical response upon its initial release, mainly for its depiction its subject matters, with The Scotsman noting that it might be too "hard-going" for some viewers, although the Express called the series "inventive". Olivia's performance was personally praised, with a review in The Guardian saying it was a "wicked and a towering performance".

The show has recently been added to ITVX, and fans have been rediscovering the show and hailing it.

Fan reaction

One viewer called the programme "powerful" as they added: "The production was excellent, as was the acting. The entire cast did a great job in delivering gripping performances, but special mention must be made to Olivia Colman and Lennie James, who, as always, never cease to impress. This series is an emotional roller-coaster that will leave a lasting impression on the viewer."

© Channel 4 Olivia's character's story revolved around her teenage sons

Another noted: "Run is not the stereotypical television program that many might be used to, and rather than being something that viewers may enjoy, or necessarily be entertained by, it captures the attention of all with its raw, taunt, inescapable poignancy, alongside the authentic characters and environments."

However, in a less favourable review, a third penned: "Run is worth a look if you are after a grim and gritty self- contained drama, because on this front it really does a decent job. However it is very one-note in its material and presentation, and it is only its good fortune to have some very good lead performances in there that rise it above the level it would otherwise have been at."

Run's cast

With its anthology nature, each episode of the show has a different lead actor. Olivia Colman leads the first episode, while Katie Leung (Harry Potter) stars as Ying in the second episode, Lennie James (Line of Duty) portrays Richard in the third episode and Katharina Schuttler (Generation War) features as Kasia in the final episode.

© Channel 4 Lennie James also starred in the drama

The stories all shifted as well from episode to episode. Katie's episode as Ying an illegal immigrant forced to sell counterfeit DVDs, while Lennie's Richard was a drug addict attempting to reconnect with his daughter. Katharina's Kasia, meanwhile, was a Polish immigrant expecting a lavish life, and instead stuck in a dead-end job with a partner mired in gambling debts.

The foursome are joined by the likes of Jaime Winstone (Babs), Nav Sidhu (Hollyoaks), Vincenzo Nicoli (Hank Zipzer) and Chris Jarman (Johnny English Reborn).