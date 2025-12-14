Strictly 2025 finalists are revealed after tenth celebrity exits competition: 'Don't replace me too soon!'

The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists have officially been revealed after Eastenders star Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon became the tenth couple to exit the competition.

Sunday night's results show marked Balvinder and Julian's sixth time in the dance-off – the first pairing in Strictly's 21-year history to do so – and sadly, it became their last as they faced off against West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Both couples took to the dancefloor to perform their routines once again – Balvinder and Julian reprised their Salsa to 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet' by Gloria Estefan, while Amber and Nikita did their Couple's Choice to RAYE's 'Fly Me to the Moon'.

© BBC/Guy Levy Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke The judges' verdict When it came down to the judges' votes, they were unanimous in their decision to save Amber and Nikita. Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all chose to save them, while Craig Revel Horwood, who had this week's casting vote, also backed Amber and Nikita. This means that the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists are Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, YouTuber George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and former footballer Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.

© BBC/Guy Levy It was Balvinder and Julian's sixth time in the dance-off As HELLO!'s TV writer, I've been tracking the results throughout the series, so I'm not surprised to see these couples make it to the final. All three pairings have achieved perfect scores over the weeks, while George and Karen have been fan favourites from the very beginning. While this is a sad result for Balvinder and Julian, they can hold their heads high knowing that they survived five dance-offs and still made it to the semi-final.

© BBC/Guy Levy What did Balvinder say about her Strictly exit? When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Balvinder said: "I've absolutely adored every single minute. All the dance-offs, all the challenges, but just more than anything, just being in this building and dancing on this floor with such an amazing human being. It was my Yes Year, and I said yes to Strictly. My family, we've had some hard times, but they've been here." When Tess asked Balvinder what it's been like to work with Julian, the actress turned to him and said: "I mean, I have no words, actually. You've been brilliant in every sense of the word, when I wobbled, and when I felt really brilliant about the dance and got the steps right, you've just held me in your hands and you've gone, Bal, we've got this. "It's just me and you, and we're gonna do this together. And we have done every single dance together, I've never felt alone on this floor, and I just want you to remember me. Don't replace me too soon!"

© BBC/Guy Levy What did Julian say about Balvinder on Strictly? Reflecting on his time with Balvinder, who was his first partner on the show, Julian said: "I just think that Bal embodies what this competition is about. Her spirit is unbreakable, and [to Bal] you have shown me that I'm actually dreaming too small, and Bal can inspire us that whatever any of us want in life, all you have to have is the desire to go after it. It took six dance-offs and a perfect score to take this lady out, so I am so so proud of you!" Balvinder then added: "Everyone's been brilliant. The minute you walk into this building, it's like a massive hug. Every single time. I've walked in, people have just held me and gone 'You know, you're all right.' "It's such a wonderful place to work. [To the judges] Thank you. Claud and Tess, I'm grateful that I got to be on the show on your last moment here as well, because you, for me, are what Strictly is about. You're the era of Len Goodman and Bruce Forsyth, and that's when I started watching it, and that, for me, is really special. This year, it's been full of so many serendipitous moments. I'm so lucky, and I'm really, very happy."

© BBC/Guy Levy Kylie performed her new single, XMAS What else happened on Strictly's Sunday results show? The emotional results show also featured a special surprise for its hosts, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. To mark their departure, which will happen after this year's Christmas Special, the duo were shown a highlights reel of their decades working on the show, featuring new interviews from the judges and footage from their early years alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. The judges, with help from professional dancer Kai Widdrington, then awarded Tess and Claudia each their own, first-of-its-kind golden Glitterball Trophy. It was also Tess's 500th show, marking a huge achievement for the long-running host who joined the show in 2004. The night also featured a fantastic festive performance from pop star Kylie Minogue, who performed her new single XMAS, accompanied by Strictly's professional dancers. Plus, a special performance of the 90s classic 'Sit Down' from the band James.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025's Grand Final is at 7pm this Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Both of this weekend's episodes are available to watch via BBC iPlayer.