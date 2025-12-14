Netflix fans saying the same thing about Knives Out sequel after three-year wait

Benoit Blanc is back on the case and embarking on his "most personal journey yet," according to director Rian Johnson (via Tudum). Following the commercial and critical success of Knives Out (2019) and its subsequent sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), the esteemed filmmaker has added to the franchise with a third instalment: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Released on Netflix after a three-year wait, fans have finally streamed the star-studded movie, and the results are in!

© Courtesy of Netflix Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Not only have audience members given it a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, but they've also taken to social media to rave about the film. Taking to Instagram, one declared, "Best Knives Out movie without a doubt," while a second agreed, "This was so good. Best one of the series so far."

WATCH: Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery Trailer

Meanwhile, on X, a third viewer tweeted, "Josh O'Connor is so sensational in #WakeUpDeadMan. I remember feeling that way for Ana De Armas when I watched her in Knives Out. It's that Rian Johnson magic after all". Equally full of praise, a fourth remarked: "#WakeUpDeadMan best movie of 2025 and maybe top 5 five of my life maybe."

What is Wake Up Dead Man about?

Reprising the role of Southern US detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig investigates a brand new case in Wake Up Dead Man. According to Netflix's synopsis, "This time around, Blanc travels to a small church in upstate New York where a murder that defies all logic sets the detective on his most personal case to date. After getting in trouble for punching a deacon, eager young priest Father Jud (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist Monsignor Wicks (Josh Brolin) at Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude.

© Courtesy of Netflix The film follows Benoit as he investigates a murder at a church in upstate New York

"Soon, the two men of the cloth clash — in part due to their vastly different ideas about faith — and when Wicks turns up dead during his Good Friday service, everyone in the town suspects Jud. Chief of police Geraldine Scott turns to Blanc for help, but even the world's greatest detective struggles to make heads or tails of this seemingly impossible crime."

Boasting a star-studded cast, Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor and Josh Brolin are joined by Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

What are critics saying about the film?

Receiving widespread critical acclaim, Wake Up Dead Man currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Thanks to a terrific ﻿Josh O'Connor,﻿ a stand﻿out even in a heavy-hitting cast... ﻿plus a confident screenplay that dares to ask existential questions along with the usual whodunnit twists, it could be the best instalment yet," wrote The Observer.

© John Wilson/Netflix The film has received widespread critical acclaim

Echoing this sentiment, the Boston Globe added: "This one is the best of the Knives Out mysteries so far. His inability to land on a solution makes Benoit Blanc insecure, and it opens up new layers for Craig to play, and the resulting tension keeps us on our toes."

"Rian Johnson's delectable new Knives Out film is a chocolate box: mouthwateringly delicious on the first layer and … well, perfectly tasty on the second," remarked The Guardian.