Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 'reserved' son steps into spotlight with major move

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son, Joaquin Consuelos, is stepping into the spotlight with a role in Hulu’s upcoming pilot Foster Dade, adapted from Nash Jenkins’ novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos.

Joaquin, who is represented by CAA & Untitled, is set to portray the character Colby. The official character description reads: "Colby projects confidence and revels in his status as a senior prefect in Brennan House. Obsessed with getting into Brown, he never misses a chance to drop the name for his resume. He kindly offers to show Foster around school, but his true colors reveal a rule-obsessed enforcer with a chip on his shoulder."

The 22-year-old will star alongside Sam Trammell, who will play Jim Dade, the father of Foster (Jack Alldridge). Jim is "the kind of husband and father who can be depended upon to be undependable. He’s paid a lot of money to get Foster into Kennedy, and he feels he has the right to show up and make demands for his son’s love and attention whenever he pleases."

© Instagram Joaquin is making his onscreen debut

Heather Burns has been cast as Charlotte Dade, Foster’s "caring, well-meaning, easily charmed, just-divorced mother who spends her copious free time with the three Ws: work, working out and wine".

As per the synopsis, Foster Dade is "a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality, and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals."

Greg Berlanti and Bash Doran penned the pilot and executive produce with Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Robbie Rogers of Berlanti Productions, along with Donald De Line via De Line Pictures and Jenkins. The project is produced by Warner Bros. Television, home to Berlanti Productions under an overall deal.

Kelly Ripa with husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin

HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us about the upcoming pilot. "Joaquin Consuelos is clearly taking after his actor parents as he signs up to star in Hulu's mystery Foster Dade," she said. "It's an exciting time for the young actor, who lands his first major acting role at 22 - a similar age to his parents when they first started out in the industry. Joaquin is in great company with True Blood star Sam Trammell and You've Got Mail's Heather Burns, and I can't wait to see Nash Jenkins' novel brought to life on screen."

Joaquin's career ambitions

Before graduating, Joawuin spoke with University of Michigan Athletics about his future career plans. While in college, he studied theatre and was also a member of the wrestling team. For a time, he was unsure which path to pursue after university, but ultimately decided to focus on acting for now. He told the publication that he began going on more auditions and even attended one on Michael’s behalf.

"I should actually look into doing this. That was the light bulb moment," he said. During his final term at college, he appeared in A Few Good Men in Ann Arbor, and his family went to watch him perform.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather for Joaquin Consuelos' graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan, shared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 together.

The couple have previously shared an insight into their children's different personalities, with Mark sharing that Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching Live! he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on," the Riverdale actor said. "He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."