Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make surprising confession over future 'in-laws': 'The opposite of us'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday dining with the parents of their daughter Lola’s boyfriend. The couple shared the sweet news during Friday's instalment of LIVE. However, they offered a surprising confession about how they differ from the couple – and it's all about their heights.

"Our daughter's boyfriend's parents came over for dinner," shared Mark. "I like them so much, they're not our in-laws, but they're my daughter's boyfriend's parents."

Kelly chimed in on the anecdote as she gushed over Simon and Rosie. "They are chic, they are British. Simon is the blonde James Bond, very suave," she added. "They are basically the opposite of us."

© Instagram Photo shared by Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston

However, Mark then revealed an unexpected issue that came up because of their height difference. "Rosie is divine, she's so funny, and has great energy. But they are six and a half feet tall," he admitted. The couple went on to share a hilarious anecdote from the first time Simon and Rosie visited their home.

"Kelly said they might hear circus music when they see us," said Mark. "When they came in, they immediately hit their head on every light fixture we have in our house. I could tell just by the visual expression that they had never seen such small people in their life," added Kelly.

© ABC Kelly and Mark shared details of their dinner party

Lola currently resides in London and is in a relationship with Cassius Kidston. Cassius was born in 1999 to Simon and Rosie Kidston, the former being the founder of Kidston Motor Cars. The pair met at New York University and Cassius first appeared in Lola's Instagram around 2022, one year before she graduated from NYU. It wasn't until 2023 however that she confirmed their relationship, and has since then shared several photos with her boyfriend, including on vacation with her family.

The young couple are both based in London, and Cassius is a Sports Talent Sales Assistant at Creative Arts Agency (CAA).

Lola's big move

© Getty Lola moved to London to pursue a music career

While studying at New York University, Lola spent time abroad in England and later made the move from New York City to London. "She’s been living [there] for the past two years," Kelly shared on an episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. "I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful," admitted the budding musician."

Lola continued: "I’m currently in the process of applying for my visa – my visa extension, which would then let me stay there for another five years, which is quite nutty."