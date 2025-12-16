Kelly Ripa's winter wonderland views from $27 million palatial NYC home

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse outside her stunning Manhattan brownstone home on Sunday, as snow fell and dotted the trees lining her street. The TV personality posted a clip to Instagram which showed gold and red lanterns hanging from the tree branches and fairy lights wrapped around the trunks, offering a glimpse into a slower side of Kelly's busy life.

In the foreground, Kelly's balcony was decorated with greenery and red Christmas baubles, in preparation for the December 25 holiday. The tune "Skating" by Vince Guaraldi Trio played in the background of the clip, as Kelly's winter wonderland was revealed.

© Instagram Kelly shared a snap from her NYC balcony

Between one and three inches of snow fell over the weekend in Manhattan, according to ABC7 New York, marking New York City's first major snowfall of the season.

Parts of Long Island and New Jersey received up to eight inches of snow, with the weather event sparking chaos at LaGuardia Airport and JFK International Airport.

Kelly's view from her $27 million NYC home was a far cry from this chaos, with the snow falling gently onto the trees and the quiet street below.

The 55-year-old and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have lived in the townhouse for several years, and raised their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, in the space. The couple lived in an Upper West Side apartment after tying the knot in 1996, and relocated to a $9.5 million SoHo apartment in 2005.

"We were living Uptown, then we moved Downtown. Then we moved Uptown for a renovation, back Downtown," Kelly explained on Live with Kelly and Mark, detailing their journey to find their forever home.

Their current abode features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an elevator and a rooftop terrace, and the design is heavily influenced by "a beautiful hotel" in Europe, as Mark shared with Architectural Digest.

© Instagram They raised their three kids in the townhouse

"It's sexy, it's peaceful, it's quiet. That was the feeling we were going for," he added. Kelly revealed that she never wanted to leave the house and was ready to grow old there.

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she said. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have moved several times within NYC

She added: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

Kelly and Mark's three children have all flown the nest, with Michael living nearby in NYC and Lola in the UK. Joaquin moved out of home in 2021 to attend the University of Michigan and graduated in May 2025.

© The Bayard They previously lived in an apartment in SoHo

Kelly opened up about life as an empty nester on Live following Joaquin's graduation.

"The first [child moving out] is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you're gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it's just us.'" With their children grown, the townhouse offers a peaceful retreat for Kelly and Mark, and one they hope to never leave.