Kelly Ripa's 'model' son's then-and-now photos will blow you away

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin is moving into a new chapter of his life — and he's excited about it.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram with a rare post giving a glimpse into his life as a student at the University of Michigan after graduating.

He posted a series of snapshots of himself and fans branded him "model" material as he showed off his chiseled good looks.

Joaquin included a photo of him as a kid too and his followers were reminded of just how much he's changed over the years.

Good genes

© Instagram Joaquin was branded a model by fans

He's the perfect blend of his parents and after sharing the post he was inundated with complimentary comments from fans.

Even his mom chimed in. "Now this is content," she quipped, giving her seal of approval on his pictures.

© Instagran He is the perfect blend of his parents

Joaquin's sister Lola also commented: "Clean hair, new blouse."

Kelly's youngest son graduated from the college's prestigious School of Music, Theatre and Dance earlier this month.

Empty nest

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark He recently graduated and his family were there to support him

It only feels like yesterday that Joaquin left home for his studies, making Kelly and Mark empty-nesters.

At the time, Mark spoke to People and described the impact of their youngest leaving home. "It was deep, it was like a loss," he said. Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Drama student

© Mark Consuelos Their kids are now all grown up

As well as studying drama, Joaquin was also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his parents often went to watch his games.

The couple — who are also parents to Michael — spoke about their children's different personalities when Mark said Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching Live! he likely wouldn't.

© Instagram Joaquin was also a star athlete on the wrestling team

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on," the Riverdale actor said. "He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."

It appears that all of their children have inherited the performing gene as Michael is an aspiring actor and filmmaker and Lola is a budding musician.

Despite their privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics. During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

© Getty Images They'e raised three lovely children

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."