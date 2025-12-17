The Oscars breaks tradition as Academy signs major new deal with Youtube

In a massive change that will shift the future of the awards season forever, the Oscars will no longer air on ABC from 2029, and instead will be available to stream for free globally on Youtube. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news on December 17, 2025, and signed a multi-year deal that will give YouTube the exclusive global rights for four years through to 2033.

The ceremony, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more, will all be available live and for free to over two billion viewers around the world on YouTube, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. YouTube's ability to offer instant closed captioning and audio tracks in dozens of languages will have also played a key role in closing the deal.

© Getty Images The Oscars will stream online and not network TV for the first time ever

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor in a statement to HELLO!

"The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

© AFP via Getty Images Tom Cruise accets his honorary Academy Award with dancer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas

The Academy had spent much of the last 12 months seeking a new broadcast licensing agreement, with ABC's deal ending in 2028. NBCUniversal and Netflix had both had meetings with the Academy as potential buyers.

It is unclear what YouTube will pay for the agreement, although it has been reported that Disney paid around $100 million annually for the Oscars. Trade publications including Variety have reported Disney had been looking to re-sign an agreement but pay less in license fees, and that Disney executives were shocked to learn of the YouTube news moments before the Academy sent out the press release.

The new deal will also give movie lovers access to the traditionally closed-door Oscars Nominees Luncheon, as well as the Governors Awards, the Oscars Nominations Announcement, the Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, film education programs, podcasts, and more.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga poses in the press room with her Oscar in 2019

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," said Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy."

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, with nominations announced Thursday, January 22, 2026.

© AMPAS The first Oscars ceremony in 1929 held at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel

The shortlist for 12 categories, including Best Original Song and Best Original Score were revealed on December 16, 2025, with Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus all among the initial list.

Miley sang the theme song "Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash while Ed is behind the song "Drive" from Brad Pitt's F1.

"As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from Tron: Ares is on the shortlist for Nine Inch Nails, as well as the two original songs from Wicked: For Good, 'The Girl In The Bubble" by Ariana, and "No Place Like Home" by Cynthia Erivo.

© © Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good

Songs from Kesha and Carey Mulligan are also on the list, and surprising no-one, the hit single "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

The 2026 ceremony will also honor the first ever Oscars achievement in casting, finally acknowledging the collaborative artistry between casting directors, filmmakers and producers. Francine Maisler (Sinners) and Nina Gold (Hamnet) are among those predicted to receive a nomination.

The films One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, and Sentimental Value are all current frontrunners among prediction analysts for the key categories, while Wicked: For Good, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme are also in the hunt.