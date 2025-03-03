Fans call out Oscars 2025 over 'upsetting' oversight

The 97th Academy Awards will be remembered as the "Anora sweep" year, thanks to the independent romantic comedy-drama taking home a leading five prizes, including Best Picture.

It'll also be notable for Mikey Madison's surprise win over Demi Moore, the dazzling Wicked opening number from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Conan O'Brien's hilarious monologue, and the recurring appearances of John Lithgow's "disappointed" face and the Sandworm from Dune.

However, the night took a somber turn as it does every year for the "In Memoriam" segment, honoring those we've lost in the entertainment industry over the past year. Take a look at part of it in the video below...

WATCH: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to Gene Hackman at the 97th Academy Awards

This year's tribute mentioned greats like Maggie Smith, David Lynch, Shelley Duvall, Gena Rowlands, Kris Kristofferson and more, with a special segment dedicated to Gene Hackman, who passed away at the age of 95 earlier in February.

However, social media users were up in arms about several notable omissions from the tribute, like Bernard Hill, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd, Olivia Hussey, Linda Lavin, Mitzi Gaynor and Alain Delon, among others.

One name that came up the most was Michelle Trachtenberg, who'd tragically passed away at the age of 39, with her death making headlines just one day before Gene and his wife Betsy Arakawa's passing came to light.

© Getty Images Morgan Freeman paid special tribute to two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman

"Michelle Trachtenberg not being mentioned in the In Memoriam section of the oscars is upsetting, you are and will remain so so loved and admired michelle," one user tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), with another saying: "No Michelle Trachtenberg or Tony Todd in the Oscars In Memoriam??"

A third also wrote: "I know they can't fit everybody into the In Memoriam segment, but surely they should've included Bernard Hill. He acted in 2 of the 3 most Oscar awarded films in history!" referencing his appearances in both Titanic and the Lord of the Rings films.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Fans were upset about the omission of actors like Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd and the recently deceased Michelle Trachtenberg

While Michelle was primarily known for her work in TV series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, she had an expansive film resume that included Harriet the Spy, Ice Princess, EuroTrip and 17 Again, to name a few.

Gene's special tribute came from friend and fellow actor Morgan Freeman, who said: "Gene always said I don't think about legacy, I hope people just remember me as someone who tried to do good work. And Gene…you will be remembered for that. And so much more."

© Getty Images Bernard Hill's omission, despite being part of two of the most Oscar-awarded films in history, was also notable

He received five Oscar nominations during his career, winning twice for Best Actor in The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor in Unforgiven (1992).

The Oscars also included a special tribute to Quincy Jones, featuring a few words from Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, followed by a performance from Queen Latifah singing "Ease On Down the Road" from The Wiz. Quincy received seven Oscar nominations during his career.

© Getty Images The night did end, however, in victory for Sean Baker's indie darling "Anora"

After Anora's big wins, The Brutalist came in second with three prizes, including a second Best Actor for Adrien Brody, followed by two wins each for Emilia Pérez, Wicked and Dune: Part Two. Conclave (Best Adapted Screenplay) and A Real Pain (Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin) were also awarded with above-the-line prizes.