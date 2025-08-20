'Phenomenal' Jennifer Lopez movie tipped for Oscars success drops new trailer

Is 2026 Jennifer Lopez's Oscar year? Fans are hoping so after the release of the official trailer of her new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, a dazzling and technicolor fantasy film.

Based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman has been directed by Dreamgirls and Twilight: Breaking Dawn's Bill Condon.

It follows "Valentín (Diego Luna, Andor), a political prisoner, who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh, Promised Land), a window dresser convicted of public indecency".

The two find themselves forming an unlikely bond as Molina introduces Valentin to his fantasy world and the story of his favorite Hollywood musical starring the vampy silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer).

"I feel like I have waited forever for this Broadway musical film adaptation. Thank God it’s finally happened. And the casting seems perfect," commented one fan onYouTube as another quipped: "You better campaign the hell outta this season, especially for [Jennifer]".

"Looks absolutely PHENOMENAL, expect this to rule the Oscars!" shared one fan.

Tonatiuh and Diego Luna in a scene from Kiss of the Spider Woman

The film premiered at Sundance and has received rave reviews, hitting 83% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

"Luna and Lopez are great, but this is Tonatiuh's movie -- he takes a role that could easily be a caricature of queer flamboyance and pathos, and grounds it with depth and soul," wrote NPR, while The Daily Beast praised Bill Condon, writing that he is "simply unrivaled when it comes to directing movie musicals, and the three leads deliver a trifecta of tour de forces".

Tonatiuh has been praised for his work as Molina

"At the heart of it all, there’s Tonatiuh, who carries so much of the emotion of the film, expertly withholding when necessary and pouring it all out when called for," added Vulture.

Awards season will come for Jennifer as she wrapped up the final dates of the Up All Night Tour earlier in August.

Andor's Diego Luna also stars

The 56-year-old hit major cities like Madrid, Warsaw, Budapest, and Abu Dhabi on her tour, closing it out in Sardinia, Italy, with a reflection about her time on the road.

"Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out," Jennifer wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of the singer in a bedazzled New York hat and black jacket.

In the photo, she wore a wide smile as she celebrated the end of the tour and held a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers in her arms: "This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."