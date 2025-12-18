Sam Claflin's 4-part mystery thriller is going on my 2026 watchlist – see first look

Prime Video has unveiled a first look at its four-part mystery thriller, Vanished, starring Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – and it looks seriously gripping.

The series, which premieres on Prime Video in the UK on 27 February and on MGM+ in the US on 1 February, follows a woman named Alice, whose boyfriend mysteriously vanishes during a train to the south of France.

© AGC Studios/Fragile Films/MGM+ Sam Claflin as Tom Parker and Kaley Cuoco as Alice Monroe

Vanished is definitely going on my watchlist, with the cast alone enough to make me tune in. Following Kaley Cuoco's acclaimed turn in The Flight Attendant, for which she earned an Emmy nomination, there's no doubt the actress can lead a thriller. With an impressive list of wide ranging genres on her CV, from the comedy thriller series Based on a True Story to the sitcom series The Big Bang Theory, Kaley has proven her ability to play complex characters and win over audiences with her natural charisma. Meanwhile, Sam Claflin also has incredible range, having played the detestable Sir Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders to the charmingly goofy Alex in the rom-com Love, Rosie, and troubled musician Billy in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Keep reading for all we know about the show so far.

WATCH: The trailer for The Flight Attendant

What is Vanished about?

The series follows couple Alice and Tom, whose trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn when Tom vanishes.

The synopsis reads: "When a couple's trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom aboard a train to the south of France, Alice is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."

© AGC Studios/Fragile Films/MGM+ The series arrives in February

With a scenic setting and an intriguing plot with huge potential for twists, Vanished sounds like the ultimate thriller binge-watch.

Who else stars in the series?

Starring alongside Kaley and Sam in the series are Karin Viard (Polisse, The Bélier Family), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer, Army of the Dead), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale, To Take a Wife) and Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints, The Survivor).

Meet the production team

The series, which was filmed in and around Marseille and Paris, comes from AGC Television, which boasts an impressive slate of entertaining projects, including The Woman of the Hour and Hitman.

© AGC Studios/Fragile Films/MGM+ The story follows a couple whose Paris trip takes a dark turn

Meanwhile, the series is created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, while Preston also writes the series. Barnaby Thompson (Pixie, St Trinians 1 & 2) directs the series, while James Clayton (Slow Burn Entertainment) executive produces alongside David Kosse (Rockwood Pictures), Barnaby Thompson (Fragile Films), Preston Thompson, Kaley Cuoco and AGC's Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.