Light-hearted rom-com hailed as 'absolute delight' is the perfect holiday watch

Viewers who tuned into Prime Video's latest festive film Merv, a light-hearted rom-com starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox, have hailed the movie as an "absolute delight".

Released on 10 December, the festive rom-com follows a recently broken-up couple whose dog loses his spark after their split. But when they begin working together to lift his spirits, sparks start to fly once more.

Festive rom-coms have become a staple of Prime Video's Christmas slate in recent years, from Love Actually and The Holiday to Elf (which also stars Zooey) and Oh. What. Fun., and Merv fits neatly alongside the platform's feel-good holiday offerings. For fans of cosy, low-stakes holiday rom-coms, it delivers the familiar beats the genre is known for – with a pet-centric twist (think the level of cuteness of Marley & Me) that sets it apart.

I've loved Zooey Deschanel ever since her heartwarming turn as Jess in the hit sitcom New Girl, so when I spotted her heading up this festive flick, I couldn't help but tune in. The film is as fluffy and heartfelt as it sounds and, at this time of year, it's the perfect holiday watch to take you away from the stresses of Christmas prep.

WATCH: Merv Official Trailer

It's also directed by Jessica Swale, who is the book writer of Paddington: The Musical, which recently premiered on London's West End. With an experienced creative team behind it and two well-loved leads at its centre, Merv is clearly designed to appeal to audiences looking for a reliable, comfort-watch Christmas film.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about Merv…

© Dana Hawley/Prime Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox lead the movie What is Merv about? The film follows Anna and Russ, a recently separated couple who are forced into the world's most awkward co-parenting arrangement when their dog loses his spark. The synopsis reads: "Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway – only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, it turns out fixing their dog's broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own."

© Courtesy of Prime Who stars in Merv? Zooey Deschanel (New Girl, Elf) and Charlie Cox (Stardust) lead the movie as Anna and Russ. They're joined by Chris Redd (Joker) as Vice Principal Desmond, Patricia Heaton (The Middle) as MJ Owens, Ellyn Jameson (Are You Awake?) as Jocelyn and David Hunt (Homeland) as Jack Owens.

© Wilson Webb/Prime Viewers have hailed the film as a delight What have viewers said about Merv? Viewers were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the film. "I absolutely loved it!" wrote one viewer. "And I'm not usually into rom-coms, Christmas or pet movies. Or light-hearted movies in general. An absolute delight! I watched it because of Charlie Cox and he created so many wonderfully funny moments. Great comedic sense. Thank you!"

© Wilson Webb/Prime Meanwhile, another said: "Cute, sweet, fun holiday rom-com! Charlie and Zooey are adorable and have great chemistry," while a third added: "I am loving the Merv movie with Zooey Deschanel! It's just a light-hearted romcom that hits in all the right ways, especially for dog lovers." As with many festive rom-coms, Merv appears to resonate more strongly with audiences than critics – a pattern often seen with feel-good holiday releases. While critics may be lukewarm, viewer reactions suggest the film succeeds in delivering exactly what its target audience is looking for.

© Wilson Webb/Prime The film has proved a bigger hut with viewers than critics Merv Rotten Tomatoes score The film has proved less of a hit with critics, scoring 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its three-star review, The Guardian wrote: "As it is, Merv is slight and sweet and entirely to expectations. Making a movie about co-parenting a dog is not a bad idea – though I wouldn't say it's a great one, either." Meanwhile, Collider wrote: "Despite the tagline promising 'a different breed of romantic comedy,' you pretty much know exactly what you'll get from Merv just by looking at the poster. But hey, it's still a pretty darn cute Christmas rom-com." Viewers familiar with the Hallmark-style Christmas formula will find plenty to enjoy here, from the cosy setting to the gentle humour and predictable but satisfying romance. It may not break new ground, but Merv's charm lies in its simplicity, making it a dependable festive watch for rom-com fans and dog lovers alike.

Merv is available to watch on Prime Video.