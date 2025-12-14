Prime Video's love triangle romance drama from My Fault author is storming the charts

Are you looking for a classic romance drama with a love triangle to fill the hole left by The Summer I Turned Pretty or My Life With the Walter Boys? Prime Video's's latest romance movie Tell Me Softly is storming the charts following its release on 12 December, and it could be the perfect watch for fans of angsty teen love stories.

Since landing on the platform, the film has quickly climbed Prime Video's trending list, cementing its place among the service's most-watched romance titles this month.

Tell Me Softly is a Spanish adaptation of the Tell Me book series by bestselling author Mercedes Ron, who is also behind Prime Video hits My Fault, Your Fault and Our Fault. Ron's novels have already proven hugely popular with streaming audiences, with multiple adaptations spawning sequels and dedicated fanbases worldwide.

The film follows teen Kamila Hamilton, whose life is turned upside down when two brothers, Thiago and Taylor, return to the international school she attends.

WATCH: Tell Me Softly Trailer

If you binge-watched Prime Video's Maxton Hall or The Summer I Turned Pretty – or Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys – and have been searching for a swoon-worthy teen romance with a thrilling love triangle that could rival Team Conrad vs Team Jeremiah, then Tell Me Softly is likely to hit the spot. The film favours slow-burn tension and emotional push-and-pull over high drama, leaning into longing looks, unresolved feelings and a heroine with a guarded past.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Tell Me Softly, including what viewers have been saying about the film…

What have viewers said about Tell Me Softly?

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to share their love for the new film, with one person hailing it as "the best movie of 2025".

"Omggggggg best movie ever! I actually loved it! I can't wait to see the sequel," said one viewer, while another added: "Literally loved it so much, so when's the next one coming out?"

Another fan reflected on the cliffhanger ending, writing: "Wait what... the ending of the movie... I need more!!! It was so open-ended. We need a second movie asap."

What is Tell Me Softly about?

The story follows Kamila Hamilton (Alícia Falcó), a model student at the fictional Carsville International School, whose carefully constructed facade threatens to fall apart with the return of the basketball-playing Di Bianco brothers Thiago (Fernando Lindez) and Taylor (Diego Vidales).

The synopsis reads: "Kamila Hamilton had everything under control... or so she thought: it wasn't in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago and Taylor's unconditional protection marked her life forever.

© Amazon MGM Studios Alícia Falcó leads the movie as Kamila

"Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami's carefully constructed facade. She's no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really access her. No one except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago's mere presence? What will happen when Taylor starts to look at her differently? Will everything explode into a thousand pieces once again?"

Who stars in Tell Me Softly?

Alicia Falcó plays the lead character Kami (In the Company of Women), alongside Fernando Lindez (Élite) as Thiago and Diego Vidales (Nudes) as Taylor.

© Julen Martin Alícia Falcó, Fernando Lindez and Diego Vidales in Tell Me Softly

They're joined by Celia Freijeiro (Red Queen) as Chiara, Patricia Vico (Operación Marea Negra) as Anne, Andrés Velencoso (Return to Las Sabinas) as Tino, Eve Ryan (Culpa mía) as Cata and Fernando Nagore as Jules.

Tell Me Softly is available to watch on Prime Video.