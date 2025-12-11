This noughties thriller is being hailed as 'revenge engineered to perfection' – 16 years on

Calling all nostalgic thriller fans! Law Abiding Citizen has just landed on a new UK streamer, and viewers are still hailing it as 'revenge engineered to perfection' 16 years after its original release. The film, which premiered in 2009, follows former CIA engineer Clyde Shelton, who devises an elaborate revenge mission after his wife and daughter are murdered during a home invasion in Philadelphia.

Directed by F Gary Gray, known for Straight Outta Compton and The Negotiator, the thriller has now arrived on Prime Video. Its streaming debut has introduced the film to a fresh audience while reigniting interest among long-time fans.

I remember watching Law Abiding Citizen for the first time with my dad, and it had my teenage self hooked from start to finish – not to mention hiding behind my hands during that infamous torture scene. If you want a high-stakes thriller with a morally grey lead, then I'd personally recommend this one. And with Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx at the helm, what more could you want?

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Law Abiding Citizen, including what new viewers are saying about the noughties classic.

What is Law Abiding Citizen about?

Gerard Butler plays the former CIA engineer and brilliant sociopath Clyde, who orchestrates a series of high-profile murders that grip the city of Philadelphia – all from inside his jail cell.

Not only does Clyde take revenge on the people that murdered his family, but also the corrupt forces that work in the justice system that failed him. Only Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx), the prosecutor assigned to his case, might be in with a chance to end his reign of terror.

© Alamy Stock Photo Bruce McGill, Leslie Bibb and Jamie Foxx star

Speaking about the film, Gerard, who also served as co-producer, admitted that he was originally supposed to play Jamie's character. In an interview with AskMen, the actor said: "I didn't see Clyde necessarily as the bad guy. I definitely felt like he had a lot of heroic qualities. I secretly felt that he was someone the audience would react to strongly, and a lot of it in a good way and then a lot of it in a bad way. That's why I wanted to take this on because I love to make an audience react like that. And I've never taken on a role, a character like this in a movie.

"I actually spent two years as the prosecutor while we were developing it. When we offered it to Jamie, we didn't know if he was going to say yes to Clyde, but at the time we figured he'd also be interested in the prosecutor so we said, 'Do you want to do that? Do you want to play the prosecutor?' And he said, 'Yeah.' And I thought, well, this is fun, this will be an interesting story during interviews when this film comes out."

Who stars in Law Abiding Citizen?

Gerard Butler (Olympus Has Fallen) and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) lead the movie as Clyde and Nick, while Viola Davis (The Help) plays the Mayor of Philadelphia.

They're joined by Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus) as Sarah Lowell, Nick's assistant, Regina Hall (One Battle After Another) as Kelly Rice, Nick's wife, Bruce McGill (Ride Along) as Jonas Cantrell, Philadelphia's District Attorney, and Colm Meaney (Hell On Wheels) as Detective Dunnigan, a Philadelphia homicide detective.

© Alamy Stock Photo Viola Davis plays the Mayor

What have viewers said about Law Abiding Citizen?

While the film never landed with critics – it has a disappointing 26% on Rotten Tomatoes – it did garner huge support from viewers (who gave it a 75% audience score). It also saw strong box office numbers, grossing over $127 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

Taking to IMDb, several new viewers shared their thoughts on the film. In its review titled "Revenge engineered to perfection", one viewer penned: "Law Abiding Citizen is a masterclass in revenge-driven storytelling. The film's precision, planning, and cold execution create a lethal combination that keeps you locked in from the first frame. Every reveal is sharp, every twist is engineered to shock.

© WireImage Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx lead the cast

"The unfolding secrets elevate the tension and showcase how strategy can be more terrifying than violence. A gripping, brilliantly crafted revenge thriller that stays with you long after it ends."

Meanwhile, a second added: "Law Abiding Citizen is a dark and fast-moving revenge thriller that blends courtroom drama with gruesome vigilante payback while constantly asking what real justice looks like when the system falls apart."

A third person wrote: "Law Abiding Citizen is a decent suspense film that keeps you hooked from start to finish. The story is intense, the pacing tight and Gerard Butler delivers a brilliant performance as Clyde, a character who's both intelligent and terrifying."

Law Abiding Citizen is available to watch on Prime Video and ITV in the UK.