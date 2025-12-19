Downton Abbey star's gripping 2-part thriller is your quick one-night TV binge

Looking for a gripping thriller to binge over one night this weekend? The Poison Tree, ITV's 2012 psychological drama, is now available to stream on ITVX, and with just two 45-minute episodes, this atmospheric series is the ultimate quick binge.

Starring Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode and The Witcher's MyAnna Buring, the series follows a woman named Karen, whose husband Rex is released from a 12 year prison sentence for murder. The story is told through flashbacks to the 1990s, when 19-year-old Karen, an ordinary girl from Warrington, first became involved with free-spirited bohemian Biba (Ophelia Lovibond - W1A,Guardians of the Galaxy), and her brother Rex.

© ITV Matthew Goode plays Rex in The Poison Tree

Through the dual narrative, the show teases a past tragedy and dark secrets that threaten Karen's hopes for a fresh start.

Why watch The Poison Tree

Not only is the story based on the twisty novel by Sunday Times bestselling author Erin Kelly, but the series is penned by Emilia di Girolamo, whose writing credits include the critically acclaimed drama The Tunnel and Channel 4's gripping drama Deceit.

WATCH: The trailer for The Poison Tree

Plus, leading star MyAnna Buring knows a compelling script when she sees one, having starred in brilliant dramas such as The Salisbury Poisonings and The Responder, while Emmy-nominated actor Matthew Goode always delivers compelling and nuanced performances. Viewers are in for a treat!

What is The Poison Tree about?

The two-part series, based on Erin Kelly's 2010 novel of the same name, follows 19-year-old Karen, as she crosses paths with the mysterious Rex Clark and his bohemian sister, Biba. Abandoning her student bedsit, Karen moves in with Biba and Rex to enjoy one long summer of love and is thrown into a world she never imagined she would be part of.

© ITV MyAnna Buring and Ophelia Lovibond also star

The ITV logline, which describes the series as "gripping", continues: "Flashbacks unfold from the moment Karen is thrown into Biba and Rex's world, and dark secrets are revealed."

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

The series has been praised by viewers in online reviews, with one person describing the series as a "wonderful adaptation" of Erin Kelly's novel and said the "phenomenal acting" by the leading trio make the show worth watching.

© Getty Images Matthew Goode is known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Dept. Q

A second viewer added: "A complex story certainly. The twists and turns take you across decades with much of the story told in flashback. I found this adaptation to be extremely atmospheric and well acted."

Meanwhile The Guardian commented on the show's "lack of depth" but added that as a thriller it works and is "intriguing".

The Poison Tree is available to stream on ITVX now.