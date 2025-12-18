Grantchester star Robson Green shares major update ahead of final series

Ring the alarm! Grantchester star Robson Green has shared a major update ahead of the final series of the hit detective drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has played Geordie Keating since the show's inception in 2014, revealed that the tenth, penultimate series will arrive on UK screens in January 2026.

The same series has already aired for US audiences on PBS's MASTERPIECE Mystery! In June of this year.

© Bav Media Robson Green and Rishi Nair just before filming the last ever scene of the ITV drama Grantchester

What did Robson Green say about Grantchester season 10?

"NEW SERIES of 'Grantchester' coming soon early Jan 2026 and this series forever will be an experience to be cherished," wrote Robson. "A gift. A family. A beautiful, ongoing conversation between hearts that found each other in a small Cambridge corner and decided to stay."

The tenth series will be the penultimate chapter in the show's run, with an eleventh series already confirmed as the final instalment after more than a decade on air.

Season ten sees the return of Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), who continue investigating twisty murders while navigating the rapidly changing landscape of the 1960s.

Speaking to press ahead of the new season, Robson reflected on what it was like to return to the show once again.

WATCH: Grantchester season 10 trailer

"I know when I start Grantchester that I'm gonna have a good time, so that's the bottom line," said the actor. "I don't go, 'Right, what are the storylines?' I just want to get the call from Emma [Kingsman-Lloyd, an executive producer on the show]. I always get the call from Emma, and she says we're going again."

He continued: "And you know, I've done a lot of drama series, done hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours of primetime drama. And I have to say, I've never done a tenth series of anything, and one of the reasons that brings me back is I know I'm going to have a good time."

© PBS/MASTERPIECE Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair)

What happens in Grantchester Season 10?

The show returns to the quaint Cambridge village in 1962, with sweeping changes on the horizon, from the rise of computers to something far more revolutionary: pockets being sewn into women's clothes.

The official synopsis reads: "Murder takes centre stage of course, and Geordie taps into Alphy's intuition to probe homicides on church grounds, in a foundling home, within the police station itself, and more.

© PBS/MASTERPIECE Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in Grantchester season 10

"Meanwhile, count on deeply moving, gratifying storylines for each character, exploring themes of parents and children, identity, and living one's values. And yes, Larry and Miss Scott are now full-on lovebirds at work! How does their romance affect the department?

"What aspect of fatherhood troubles Geordie? When will Alphy's path to love finally clear? How do Mrs. C. and Cathy become partners in crime? And what soul-stirring journey is Leonard on? Only one way to know – watch and see!"

Who stars in Grantchester Season 10?

Grantchester stalwart Robson Green and breakout star Rishi Nair return as leads Geordie and Alphy.

© PBS/MASTERPIECE Miss Scott (Melissa Johns), Larry Peters (Bradley Hall)

They're joined by Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Tessa Peake-Jones and Nick Brimble as Mrs. and Mr. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Bradley Hall as Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

New to the cast this season is Christie Russell-Brown, who plays Meg Grey, a university librarian who catches Alphy's eye. Speaking about her role, she told MASTERPIECE "It's my first ever TV job and … I've been welcomed with open arms by every single person. I'm going to cry if I talk about it too much! I'm properly part of the little Grantchester family."

Grantchester season 10 will premiere on Wednesday 7 January at 9pm on ITV1. Grantchester seasons 1-9 are available to stream on ITVX in the UK.