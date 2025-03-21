Harry Potter star who earned the most money revealed - and it's not who you think

Although it's fair to say that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson never had to worry about their finances again following their stint in the original Harry Potter franchise as Harry, Ron and Hermione, did you know that a very cast member actually made the biggest fortune for the shortest amount of time spent on the movie?

Tom Felton, who played Harry's nemesis Draco Malfoy in the original eight movies, only had a total of 31 minutes and 45 seconds of screen time through the whole franchise, but, according to Totum, he was paid an incredible £14 million overall from his role, making him the highest paid star for the shortest among of screentime, earning around £451k per minute of screentime. What a gig!

WATCH: The franchise is returning for a HBO TV series

However, his co-stars were of course paid an incredible amount of their more full-time roles as the movies' three leads, with Daniel Radcliffe receiving £1 million for Philosopher's Stone to £30.8 million for Deathly Hallows, while Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were believed to have earned £24 million apiece for the final two-part movies.

Speaking about landing the role in Harry Potter back in 2022, Tom told The Guardian: "I reckon I got the part because I was nonchalant. [I] had no idea what anyone was on about.

© Sky Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter

"Wizards in cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognised this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy."

© David M. Benett Tom Felton attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023

Casting is currently underway for the HBO version of the Harry Potter series, with several roles already cast, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer reportedly in talks to play Minerva McGonagall. We can't wait to find out who else will be joining the gang!