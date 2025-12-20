Inside George Clarke's life away from the screen – from famous dad to gorgeous girlfriend

George Clarke has been impressing audiences with his dance skills during this year's Strictly Come Dancing. While the star hasn't yet topped the leaderboard, he has consistently finished near the top alongside his pro partner, Alexis Warr.

The 26-year-old first rose to fame on platforms like TikTok and YouTube back in 2019, and he has over two million followers on the video sharing app. The star is also known for his hilarious podcast, The Useless Hotline, which he hosts alongside fellow content creator, Max Balegde, in which the pair attempt to solve issues faced by their listeners.

George will be hoping for Strictly glory at tonight's final, and the star and Alexis will be performing three routines in order to win over viewers. The couple will be reprising their Viennese waltz and paso doble, while also performing a brand-new showdance to Human by The Killers.

Scroll down to find out all you need to know about the hopeful finalist…

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Will George be taking home the Glitterball?

Famous father

George's father is Sean Clarke, and even if the name isn't familiar to readers, the content he has overseen certainly will be. Sean is the managing director of Aardman Studios, which has created the likes of the Wallace & Gromit series and its spin-off, Shaun the Sheep. The corporation has won four Academy Awards for its work; three of its wins were with the Wallace & Gromit series, while the other was with Creature Comforts.

Sean has served as the executive producer for both Shaun the Sheep films, and he has also worked on titles like Robin Robin, a short musical film, and Early Man. Ahead of joining Aardman, Sean had worked at Disney, being the UK branch's licencing director.

© Instagram The star is close with his family

George appears to be a fan of his father's work and has referenced Aardman's films in plenty of his videos. The star's dog is also adorably named Gromit, the same name as the titular dog in the Wallace & Gromit series.

The star also inspires his father, and speaking to The Times, in June, Sean revealed that George's work ethic had inspired a change in the corporation. "Over the last three years I've seen George's success as a YouTuber and it's been interesting to see the power of nurturing your community and understanding your brand," Sean explained.

Girlfriend

George is in a relationship with model Yasmin Amelia, who is signed with J'Adore Models. The star confirmed he was in a relationship towards the end of summer, meaning that the pair have roughly been together for half a year.

The pair's first date took place at an arcade, and when George made things official with Yasmin, he sweetly took her back to the same arcade.

© Instagram George is in a relationship with model Yasmin Amelia

Despite Yasmin's support for her beau, the pair have kept much of their romance out of the public eye. In a livestream, George explained: "I've always said I don't want it to be, if I did have a relationship, I wouldn't want it to be a public thing. But I feel like it's just a nicer feeling to have it be known and be private. As opposed to it being a complete secret."

Speaking on the Inside the Industry podcast about his relationship, George said: "I've tried to make it apparent that like yes, she is now 'my girlfriend' but she's not now 'my girlfriend'. She's her own person.

"I've always said I don't want my relationship to be in the public eye, but I feel there's a difference between people knowing you're in a relationship and then being private behind closed doors, [versus] posting videos of them doing the girlfriend tag or whatever."