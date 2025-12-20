Tess and Claudia's most unforgettable Strictly moments as they take their final bow

To finish, HELLO!'s Junior Writer Josh Osman couldn't resist picking Tess and Claudia's shock exit announcement, which they revealed in an at-home video posted to their personal Instagrams.

"After 21 wonderful years on Strictly, we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton," said Tess. "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They're the most brilliant team and we'll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Claudia added: "It's very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It's been the greatest relationship of my career. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don't know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights."

The news stunned the nation, including judge Craig Revel Horwood, who later admitted on Loose Women that he had no idea the announcement was coming.

"It was such an iconic way to do it," said Josh. "Announcing it entirely on their own terms, dropping it on a random morning on Instagram. They're legends."