Tess and Claudia's most unforgettable Strictly moments as they take their final bow

Tess has hosted the flagship BBC dancing show since 2004, starting alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. Claudia, who had been presenting weekday spin-off It Takes Two, later joined her as co-host in 2014.
Tess and Claudia's departure came as a shock to many, not only because their legendary status feels embedded in the show's DNA, but also because they pioneered one of the most prolific female presenting partnerships on the BBC's biggest entertainment series.
While their presence will be sorely missed long after they leave the dancefloor for the final time, we're looking back on some of our favourite moments from the famed presenters that will never be forgotten in Strictly history…
Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly
Tess's first show
We have to start at the very beginning, when Tess first presented the show alongside Bruce Forsyth.
Before Strictly, Tess had built a solid presenting career on shows such as Channel 4's The Big Breakfast: Find Me a Model, backstage coverage of the National Television Awards and ITV makeover series Home On Their Own. But in 2004, aged 35, she landed the biggest break of her career when she joined Strictly – all while expecting her first child.
Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in October, Tess explained why she initially kept her pregnancy private.
"What if they didn't want me because they don't want a visibly pregnant woman on a prime-time show on a Saturday night, which by the way in 2004, you didn't see many?" she said.
When her bump became noticeable, Tess told BBC bosses about her happy news. "Nobody minded and it was absolutely fine," she added.
Claudia hosted the spin-off show for eight years
Claudia joins It Takes Two and eventually co-hosts the main show
Also in 2004, Claudia landed the lead presenting role on Strictly's weekday spin-off It Takes Two, which she hosted for eight years before handing over to Zoe Ball.
For HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid, this era remains particularly special: "For me, it goes right back to the early days with Tess and Bruce, and then Claudia joining It Takes Two – I was still at school and never missed an episode after dinner. When Bruce left, it felt genuinely exciting to see Claudia step on to the main show, bringing a completely new energy alongside Tess.
"I've always loved how the two of them hold hands on stage. That small gesture said everything about their bond, turning Strictly into a true partnership – and that's why it's always stayed with me."
Tess and Claudia's emotional tribute to Bruce Forsyth
Following the sad news of Bruce Forsyth's death in 2017, Tess and Claudia paid a moving tribute with their trademark warmth and professionalism.
During the 2018 series, the show paused to honour Strictly legends who had passed away. "Our thoughts are with his dear wife Winnie, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren," said Tess, who was fighting back tears. "And everyone, and I mean everyone, at Strictly is thinking of you."
With her arm around Tess, Claudia continued: "He was a legend to so many people. But to us at Strictly, he was just Brucie. And it was his hard work, dedication and professionalism that helped make this show what it is today."
Tess then concluded with his famous catchphrase: "And to put in his own words, "Didn't he do well?'"
The gag left the audience in stitches
Claudia's prop stint leaves Tess in stitches
For HELLO!'s Chief Strictly Reporter Matthew Moore, it has to be Claudia's infamous fishing rod gag from 2016 that steals the show.
During a sketch, Claudia appeared on screen clutching a fishing rod as Tess warned: "Every time you go near a prop you let it go and it's a disaster."
"Not in the semi-final my darling, I've glued my hands to it," Claudia replied, before pretending to be dragged off screen and diving onto the floor.
Trying to move the show along, Tess attempted to introduce contestants Louis Redknapp and Kevin Clifton, but when the camera returned to her, she collapsed into laughter as Claudia remained sprawled on a crash mat.
Eventually popping back up, Claudia muttered: "I can't apologise enough," before shuffling off camera.
Claudia Winkleman and Dave Arch
Coldplay's Kiss Cam impersonation
Like any great hosts, Tess and Claudia know exactly how to tap into a viral moment. Earlier this season, Claudia recreated the iconic Coldplay Kiss Cam video alongside Strictly's musical director Dave Arch.
Set to Coldplay's Yellow, the pair swayed together before dramatically ducking out of view when they realised the camera was on them. The audience erupted with laughter as the camera cut to a stunned Tess, who covered her mouth and exclaimed: "Oh! Oh wow."
Shock exit announcement
To finish, HELLO!'s Junior Writer Josh Osman couldn't resist picking Tess and Claudia's shock exit announcement, which they revealed in an at-home video posted to their personal Instagrams.
"After 21 wonderful years on Strictly, we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton," said Tess. "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time. We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They're the most brilliant team and we'll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."
Claudia added: "It's very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It's been the greatest relationship of my career. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don't know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights."
The news stunned the nation, including judge Craig Revel Horwood, who later admitted on Loose Women that he had no idea the announcement was coming.
"It was such an iconic way to do it," said Josh. "Announcing it entirely on their own terms, dropping it on a random morning on Instagram. They're legends."