Alexis Warr's surprising reality TV appearance before Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing introduced two new professional dancers this year, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon, who are paired with George Clarke and Balvinder Sopal respectively.

Both dancers have been impressing with their celebrity partners, and have managed to make it through to Musicals Week, but did you know that this isn't Alexis' first time on reality TV, nor the first time that she has been a dance coach for a celebrity?

Although she only appeared in the dance troupe in Dancing with the Stars in the United States, during an appearance in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she taught one of the cast members how to salsa. The star made the admission on George's The Useless Hotline podcast, where she spoke to George's close friend, Max Balegde.

On the podcast, she recalled: "I was on an episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Do you remember Jen [Shah]? So I taught her a salsa lesson, with her husband. It was a long time ago, it was, like, season one."

Alexis continued: "I remember, she came up in like a leopard, tight suit... the story was, like, she was complaining how [Coach Sharrieff Shah, her husband] wasn't giving her enough attention and romantising her. So he was like, 'I know I've been busy with, like, coaching.' It was me and this other guy, we taught them. She really wanted to be on Dancing with the Stars.

"We did some salsa and she was able to move her hips. She moved her hips pretty well. And then they had a dinner there, and while they were cutting, I was just talking to Coach Shah for a long time."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy Alexis and George's salsa achieved a near-perfect score

Salsa might be one of Alexis' specialities, as when she danced the style with George during the show's Blackpool special, they received a near-perfect score, with only Craig Revel Horwood not scoring them a 10. The pair will be dancing an Argentine Tango to The Point of No Return from The Phantom of the Opera on tonight's show.

Alexis was a very experienced dancer before being signed onto Strictly, with the 25-year-old becoming the first Latin and ballroom dancer to win So You Think You Dance?, with the star taking home the trophy in 2022.

Jen Shah's arrest

Jen was a former regular cast members on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. In 2022, when the second season was being filmed, Jen pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. She was subsequently jailed in February 2023 and is reportedly due to be released on 10 December.

© Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Ima Jen has been in prison since 2023

Jen will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, with the franchise's executive director, Andy Cohen, saying on SiriusXFM: "She's not coming back to RHOSLC... I don't know that I can see Bravo working with her again. Can we put a period at the end of the sentence?"