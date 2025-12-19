Rob Reiner's son diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before parents' murders: report

Rob Reiner's son Nick was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia in the weeks before his parents' murder, and had been struggling as doctors worked to give him the right regiment of medication.

TMZ has reported that Nick was "under the care of a psychiatrist for mental illness" and had recently spent time at a Los Angeles rehab facility "that specializes in mental illness and substance abuse" but that his medication routine was changed leading to erratic behavior but they were unable to stabilize him.

© FilmMagic Rob and son Nick had spoken publicly about their issues

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population, according to Psychitary.org.

"When schizophrenia is active, symptoms can include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking and lack of motivation. However, with treatment, most symptoms of schizophrenia will greatly improve and the likelihood of a recurrence can be diminished."

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Rob and his wife Michele, were found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter Romy. They had been stabbed to death, and their son Nick, 32, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Their official cause of death has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries. He is being held in jail without bail, but made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared for his court appearance the day prior, according to his lawyer.

Illustrations from inside the court revealed he was wearing a blue Ferguson gown, also known as an anti-suicide smock, and he was shackled.

© Variety via Getty Images Nick (3R) is seen with his family in September 2025

Rob was one of Hollywood’s most respected and influential filmmakers, with a career spanning more than five decades across television and film. He broke out in Norman Lear’s groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, and the role won him two Emmys.

He later established himself as a director with an extraordinary run of critically acclaimed and culturally enduring films. His directorial debut, the satirical mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, became a cult classic, followed by a string of beloved films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.

© Getty Images Rob Reiner gestures near a camera on the set of his film, North

His wife Michele was a photographer and a producer, who ran Castle Rock Entertainment and was also Emmy-nominated.

It has been reported that the evening before their deaths, Rob and Michele invited Nick to join them at a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien, also attended by Jane Fonda and Bill Hader, as they were worried for his wellbeing. Nick is said to have left the party early after getting into an argument with his father, and later that evening the attack took place.

© Variety via Getty Images Nick was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia

Nick's lawyer Alan Jackson has asked the public to treat the matter with respect.

"Not with rushed judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint, and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and the family deserves," the attorney said outside the courthouse.

Nick's arraignment is set for January 7, 2026.

Romy and her brother Jake broke their silence on Wednesday over the "unimaginable pain" they are experiencing following their parents' murder.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," their statement read. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The pair continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

If you or a loved one are in immediate danger or experiencing a life-threatening mental health crisis, please call or text 988: This is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 in the United States and Canada. This service is free, confidential, and connects callers to trained crisis counselors.