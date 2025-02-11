Waterloo Road: Where are the original cast now – from Happy Valley to Strictly finalists

Waterloo Road is back for its 15th series, and we couldn't be more excited! The series has a regularly rotating cast of established actors and rising stars.

With the new series upon us, we were left wondering what the original cast have been up to. From Loose Women favourites, to Strictly Come Dancing stars to becoming certified Hollyoaks legends, the stars have been up to lots since appearing on Waterloo Road.

Join HELLO! as we chart the stars' successes...

© Shutterstock / Getty Images Jason Merrells Jason played the original headteacher Jack Rimmer, who left the series following a public breakdown over the death of Izzie Redpath. Since his time on the show, Jason has appeared in major shows like Agatha Christie's Marple, Death in Paradise, and Happy Valley. His biggest roles since appearing in Waterloo Road have been as Sir Charles Fraith in Agatha Raisin and Declan Macey in Emmerdale, totalling 622 episodes. Jason is due to reprise his role as Jack in the new series of Waterloo Road, with his character now serving as a counsellor.

© Shutterstock / Getty Images Jamie Glover Jamie debuted as deputy headteacher Andrew Treneman in the first series, leaving the following series before returning for the 12th series. Away from the show, the son of legendary actor Julian Glover has appeared in Midsomer Murders, Casualty, and The Crown.



© Shutterstock / Getty Images Angela Griffin Angela has had quite the career since debuting as Kim Campbell. After leaving the show in its second series, Angela has returned several times with hard-hitting storylines. The actress has also appeared in the Your Christmas or Mine? franchise. On TV, Angela has picked up roles in Postman Pat, Lewis, and The Wives.

© Getty Images / Shutterstock Jason Done Jason was one of the longest-serving characters in Waterloo Road, playing English teacher Tom Clarkson from the first series up until the eighth series, where his character was surprisingly killed off. Jason has had a long career since the show, appearing as the narrator for all 70 episodes of Monsters Inside Me, which focuses on infectious diseases and parasites. He has also had roles in Vera, Four Lives, and Death in Paradise.

© Shutterstock Camilla Power Camilla had a hard-hitting storyline on Waterloo Road with her character of Lorna Dickey dying by suicide in the second series. Since her appearances on the show, Camilla has appeared in films like The Tournament and Final Score. The actress has also appeared in Torchwood, Lewis, Showtrial, and Trigger Point.

© Shutterstock / Getty Images Jill Halfpenny Former Strictly champion Jill played drama and English teacher Izzie Redpath in the hit series. During the show, Jill's character had an affair with Tom Clarkson and was dramatically killed off in a stabbing attack. Since the show, Jill married fellow actor Craig Conway and welcomed son Harvey; the couple split in 2010. Jill has also appeared in In the Club, Humans, and Liar, and is due to appear in the upcoming Channel 5 thriller The Feud.

© Getty Images / Shutterstock Denise Welch Denise was part of the Waterloo Road family for the show's first six series, playing French teacher and head of pastoral care, Steph Haydock. After she left the show, Denise became a panellist on Loose Women, and in 2013 she married husband Lincoln Townley. The star has continued to act and made a guest appearance in EastEnders in 2016 and secured the role of Trish Minniver in Hollyoaks. Denise has also competed on Dancing on Ice and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

© Getty Images / Shutterstock Philip Martin Brown Philip played long-serving character Grantly Budgen in the show's first nine series, with the character tragically dying of kidney failure while waiting for a transplant. Away from the show, Philip has appeared in major films like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Strawberry Fields. He has also appeared in Midsomer Murders and played various characters in Doctors, but his biggest role was as Mr Algernon Rowan Webb in the TV adaptations of The Worst Witch.

© ITV/Shutterstock Judith Barker Judith played school secretary Estelle Cooper in the first series. The former Coronation Street actress has since appeared in Shameless, Warren, and had a recurring role in Scott & Bailey.​​​​​

© Getty Images / Shutterstock Adam Thomas Adam played student Donte Charles for the first four series of Waterloo Road, before returning to the series as the character in the 11th series. Although still appearing on the show, Adam has had quite the career, with his most notable role being Adam Barton in the long-running soap opera Emmerdale. Adam has also appeared in I'm a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing. The star became a father for the first time in 2014, welcoming a son with then-girlfriend Caroline Daly. The couple married in 2017 before welcoming a daughter the following year.

© Getty Images Katie Griffiths Katie's breakout role was as Chlo Grainger in the first four series of Waterloo Road. Katie has since had several parts in Doctors and Casualty and had a major role in historical drama Hatfields & McCoys. The star married partner Matthew Wardle in 2022, and they welcomed their first child in 2024.



© Shutterstock / Getty Images Lauren Drummond Lauren achieved stardom with her role as Mika Grainger in the first four series of Waterloo Road. The actress really found her footing with roles in major medical dramas, playing Faye Clark in The Royal and appearing as Chantelle Lane in over 100 episodes of Holby City. Lauren has also appeared in Press, Unforgotten, and I Hate Suzie.



© Shutterstock / Getty Images Chelsee Healey Chelsee's breakout role was as Janeece Bryant, a role she played for four years before returning for an additional two series and a guest appearance. The star has since competed in Strictly Come Dancing, making the final of the ninth series, before getting eliminated first in the 2025 series of Dancing on Ice. Since 2016, the actress has played Goldie McQueen on Hollyoaks. Chelsee is a mum-of-two, sharing her first daughter with ex-boyfriend Jack Molloy, and her second daughter with current partner, Eddie.