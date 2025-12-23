BBC viewers 'crying ugly tears' over 'brilliant' Christmas special

BBC viewers were left "crying ugly tears" thanks to the Beyond Paradise Christmas special, which made its highly anticipated debut on Sunday night.

The Death in Paradise spin-off series, which first debuted in February 2023, sees Kris Marshall star as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, both of whom previously appeared in the original BBC crime drama.

This year's festive instalment saw Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) discover a man on the steps of the Shipton Abbott police station with no memory, holding a photo of Humphrey. As the team gets to work on the case, Martha plans a surprise wedding for her and Humphrey.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barratt Viewers praised the Christmas special as "brilliant"

The full synopsis reads: "When Esther discovers a man on the steps of the Shipton Abbott police station with no memory, holding a photo of Humphrey, the team gets to work to uncover who the mysterious man is while balancing a flurry of festive cases. At the same time, with the help of Anne (Barbara Flynn), Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) and a special guest, Martha races to pull off her secret plan while Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) tries to help a mystery man trapped inside his snowman costume. But with an influx of unexpected visitors, a slew of holiday crimes to crack, and a heartwarming reunion on the line, can the team juggle it all and still be ready for a life-changing reveal?"

The series also featured a surprise cameo from Don Warrington's Selwyn Patterson, who stepped down as police commissioner at the end of Death in Paradise series 14.

What have viewers said about the special?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the festive episode as "emotional" and "brilliant". One person wrote: "Crying and smiling throughout this episode. Just brilliant as always," while another added: "Crying ugly tears at the #BeyondParadise Christmas special. So beautiful, poignant & emotional. I can't handle it."

A third fan penned: "@BeyondPOfficial What have you done to me, I am a 49 year old man and I'm crying my eyes out, that is how you do a Christmas episode, emotional, funny, heart, Selwyn!! Absolutely fantastic and Ade Edmondson is a national treasure. #BeyondParadise."

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barratt Vivien Keene as Louise Branagh and Adrian Edmondson as David Haleton

Beyond Paradise has proven hugely popular since its debut in 2023. Successfully blending the intriguing mystery of its predecessor with relatable relationship storylines, with a focus on Humphrey and Martha's journey to parenthood and struggles with IVF, it's no wonder the show is a favourite amongst BBC viewers. Plus, the stunning Devon scenery and cast of endearing characters are also two huge draws for fans.

What is Beyond Paradise about?

The series focuses on DI Humphrey Goodman's life in Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast, having left Saint Marie and the Honoré Police Station behind. Kris Marshall starred in Death in Paradise from 2014 to 2017, having replaced Ben Miller as the lead detective. After making his mark in the crime drama, he passed the baton to Ardal O'Hanlon. Don Gilet now leads the series as DI Mervin Wilson.

On how Beyond Paradise differs from the flagship drama, Kris previously told HELLO!: "Our crimes are more suited to the surroundings. They are a bit more quirky and a bit more Celtic and pagan and folklore-ish.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt Kris Marshall stars as DI Humphrey Goodman

"It's a bit more bucolic, as you would expect in the UK - not necessarily people being stabbed in a wonderful, five-star Caribbean hotel," he added.

On reprising the role after five years, Kris said that as soon as he put on Humphrey's linen jacket, he snapped back into character.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Mark Harrison The series premiered in 2023

"Just as soon as I put the jacket back on - and it sounds twee - but as soon as I put the linen jacket and brogues back on - the slightly misfitting outfit - it was like, 'I'm back,' and all the quirks came back and I really love that," he said.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.