Death in Paradise star's 'excellent' returning crime drama gets pushed back

The fourth season of ITV's hit crime drama Professor T has been pushed back, according to reports. The series, which stars Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller as Cambridge-based professor of criminology Jasper Tempest was due to return to ITV and ITVX this year but is now scheduled to air in 2016, with an exact release date yet to be confirmed. The news was reported by TV Zone, which said that while ITV previously announced that season four would arrive this autumn, the release date has been moved to next year. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

While we don't know why the release of season four has been pushed back to 2026, we do know that the new episodes have already aired on PBS in the US. Release date changes can occur for a number of reasons, from production delays to scheduling conflicts. Thankfully, fans of the show won't have to wait too much longer for the new season, and with the drama already renewed for season five, more episodes are already on the way. Keep reading to find out all we know about season four so far.

© ITV Ben Miller stars in Professor T

What to expect from Professor T season 4?

Ben Miller, known for his roles in Death in Paradise, Bridgerton and Austin, will reprise his starring role as Jasper Tempest, an eccentric criminology professor at Cambridge University who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The drama is adapted from the 2015 Belgian TV series of the same name, which is set in Antwerp.

© ITV Frances de la Tour plays Adelaide Tempest

The new episodes pick up after the shocking finale of season three and finds Dan and Jasper consumed by grief. The synopsis continues: "Dan throws himself into work while the Professor hides in his lectures, avoiding the police at all costs. But Helena, Jasper’s therapist, helps him face back up to his police work and the team tackles complex and dangerous cases. But through the danger and mystery, love is very much in the air."

Who stars in Professor T?

Reprising their roles alongside Ben Miller in season four are Barney White (King Gary, Holby City) as DS Dan Winters, Frances de la Tour (Rising Damp, The History Boys, Vanity Fair) as Adelaide Tempest, Juliet Stevenson (Wolf, King & Conqueror) as Dr Helena Goldberg and Sunetra Sarker (The Game, Ackley Bridge) as DI Maiya Goswami. [Spoiler alert!] One actor who won't be returning to the show is Emma Naomi, whose character DS Lisa Donckers was killed after being struck by a car.

© Charlie Clift/ITV The series will reportedly return to ITV in 2026

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been hailed as "excellent" and binge-worthy by viewers on social media. One person penned: "I watched my first episode a week ago and now have just binge watched all three seasons. Ben Miller is terrific as the professor and each program is excellent. I loved it and I can’t wait for the new episodes," while another added: "This is a marvelous show. I love everything about it. All the quirky characters (played brilliantly by the whole cast). The story lines are intriguing, and each season Professor T himself becomes more and more delightful to watch."

© Charlie Clift, ITV Viewers have praised the show as excellent

How to watch Professor T season 4?

Seasons one to three of Professor T are available to stream now on ITVX in the UK. Meanwhile, viewers across the pond can watch on PBS.