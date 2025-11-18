Death in Paradise welcomes Line of Duty star for Christmas special – but will Selwyn return?

Death in Paradise has announced its star-studded guest cast for its upcoming Christmas special – and it sounds like viewers are in for a festive treat this year! The popular crime drama, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, returns later this year with a festive episode which sees the Honoré Police team investigate a baffling murder. Every year, the hit detective show welcomes an impressive list of stars to its Christmas episode and this year is no different, with the likes of Kate Ashfield (Line of Duty) and Pearl Mackie (The Diplomat) joining the show.

While fans can expect to see a number of returning stars, one name has been left off the cast list: Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Keep reading to find out all we know so far.

© Red Planet Pictures / BBC / Philippe Varin Don Gilet reprises his role in the Death in Paradise Christmas special

Who is guest starring in the Christmas special?

Josie Lawrence (Outside Edge, Good Omens), Kate Ashfield (Line of Duty, Shaun of the Dead), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who, The Diplomat), James Baxter (Waterloo Road), Billy Harris (Ted Lasso), Oriana Charles and Alix Serman have joined the cast of the upcoming Christmas special. They'll be joining returning cast members, Don Gilet, who stars as DI Mervin Wilson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

© Red Planet Pictures / BBC / Philippe Varin Kate Ashfield guest stars in the upcoming episode

One fan-favourite character who was absent from the cast list is Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), who decided to leave his role as police commissioner at the end of the most recent season. However, the synopsis teases the return of a familiar face to help crack the festive case. Could this mean Selwyn will make a surprise appearance? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

© BBC Commissioner Selwyn Patterson left his police role at the end of season 14

WATCH: Have you caught up on season 14?

What to expect from the Death in Paradise Christmas special

In the upcoming episode, the Honoré Police team get to work after a shocking murder takes place. The synopsis reads: "The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up to find a stranger dead in the pool of their Caribbean villa. DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but they’re left baffled when they find that it was locked in a drawer when the murder took place... thousands of miles away from the crime scene, in Swindon! Stuck in Saint Marie, the team calls on the help of a familiar face to crack the case. Meanwhile, Mervin’s anxiously waiting to hear back from his newly discovered brother, which prevents him from embracing Saint Marie's Christmas celebrations. Can Mervin resolve his family situation and get into the festive spirit – for the sake of his team and the island?"

© Red Planet Pictures / BBC / Philippe Varin The festive special sees the team investigate a murder

Death in Paradise will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this festive period, with an exact release date yet to be announced.