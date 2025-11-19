I watch TV for a living – here are 5 must-watch adaptations that are definitely better than the books

"The book is better than the show" is a phrase that I dread saying but can't help admitting on many occasions. As both a bookworm and TV obsessive, I am constantly comparing whether a TV adaptation actually lives up to the source material – especially when it's a series I have already spent hours imagining in my head.
Will all the world-building I absorbed from the page translate to an hour-long episode on screen? With casting, set design and costume all playing a major role, here are five TV adaptations that I believe are as good as, if not better than, the books.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman bring Sherlock and Watson to life
Sherlock
After studying Arthur Conan Doyle's texts, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, at university, I was glad to know that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's portrayal of the detective duo Sherlock and Watson surpassed my literary expectations.
Some of the more complex deductions and character dynamics that can feel dense on the page become much easier to follow on screen, helped by sharp editing, visual cues and witty script.
Meanwhile, Benedict's eccentric and socially awkward Sherlock comes alive in a way that feels far more vivid than in the books.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like many viewers agreed, with an audience score of 85% across the four series. As one writer from Common Sense Media puts it: "Arthur Conan Doyle's classic series has been retold countless times, so it's impressive that this latest version actually feels fresh."
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey's on-screen chemistry is much better than in the book
Bridgerton
Based on Julia Quinn's romantic novels, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix's most recognisable and successful period dramas, and currently sits at an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score. I only reached book five in the series, To Sir Phillip, With Love, before finding that the screen adaptation felt richer, more modern and more inventive.
Showrunners Chris Van Dusen and Shonda Rhimes took Quinn's early 2000s stories and reimagined them with colour-blind casting, grand styling and a strong female gaze that adds depth to the relationships and themes.
Some of the more dated plot elements – such as Anthony and Kate being forced to marry after the bee sting incident – are adapted in a way that feels true to the period but grounded in modernised perspectives.
Adrian Greensmith, Jaden Michael and Abby Corrigan in Shelter
Shelter
Author Harlan Coben is no stranger to TV adaptations, with several of his novels – like Missing You, Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Lazarus – making it to Netflix and Prime Video.
However, Shelter, which is adapted from the first book in Coben's Mickey Bolitar series, is regarded by many as an up-to-scratch adaptation.
With an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it was very positively received by viewers, with one viewer writing: "When you squeeze three books into one eight-episode show, things are bound to be left out. Shelter skillfully chips off pieces without you even realising it, but keeping all the essential plotlines."
Meanwhile, another added: "I binged all eight episodes because I literally could not stop watching. I was on my toes until the last second and omg THAT plot twist at the very end!!!!! So GOOD!"
Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten star
Maxton Hall
With a resounding 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, Maxton Hall has clearly landed well with viewers, but how does it stack up against Mona Kasten's bestselling novel series?
HELLO!'s website editor Kate Thomas said: "I rushed straight to purchase the Maxton Hall novel after binge-watching Amazon Prime's six-part series, but I was disappointed by the source material and abandoned it halfway through.
"The writing was generic and the characters felt far less fleshed out than in the TV series, although some of the depth could well have been lost in translation as the book is originally published in German.
"Ultimately, the one thing the novel didn't sell me on is the electric chemistry between the two romantic leads."
Elisabeth Moss plays titular character June
The Handmaid's Tale
For me, this TV adaptation is one of the most impressive on the list. While Margaret Atwood's original text was groundbreaking for its time, it only really explores June's characterisation and sets it in the dystopian world of Gilead.
The award-winning TV adaptation expands that world significantly across its six seasons, building detailed story arcs for a wide supporting cast and deepening the political ecosystem of Gilead.
From Elisabeth Moss's silently rebellious June to Yvonne Strahovski's steely Serena Joy and Joseph Fiennes's slimy Commander Waterford, the series brings Gilead's terrifying atmosphere to life in a way that often feels even more urgent and hard-hitting than on the page.
While the show maintains Atwood's original themes, it amplifies the sense of danger and emotional impact in a way that left me shouting at the screen far more than the book did.