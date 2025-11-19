I watch TV for a living – here are 5 must-watch adaptations that are definitely better than the books

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman bring Sherlock and Watson to life

After studying Arthur Conan Doyle's texts, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, at university, I was glad to know that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's portrayal of the detective duo Sherlock and Watson surpassed my literary expectations.

Some of the more complex deductions and character dynamics that can feel dense on the page become much easier to follow on screen, helped by sharp editing, visual cues and witty script.

Meanwhile, Benedict's eccentric and socially awkward Sherlock comes alive in a way that feels far more vivid than in the books.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like many viewers agreed, with an audience score of 85% across the four series. As one writer from Common Sense Media puts it: "Arthur Conan Doyle's classic series has been retold countless times, so it's impressive that this latest version actually feels fresh."